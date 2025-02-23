23XI Racing stars Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst share pictures from the “First Scooter Gang outing” ahead of track walk at Atlanta

Tyler Reddick shared an update on race proceedings, ahead of the Atlanta Cup Series race, on social media. The 23XI Racing driver, accompanied by his teammate, Riley Herbst, took a tour of the Atlanta Motor Speedway as they geared up for the Ambetter Health 400.

Reddick shared a series of photos on his official X account, in which he was seen riding a scooter around the 1.540-mile track. Herbst and the 23XI Racing crew accompanied him in all-black outfits and Nike sneakers. Sharing the post, he wrote:

"First Scooter Gang outing was a cold one."

Here's the post by Tyler Reddick on X:

The #45 driver had a formidable start to the 2025 Cup Series as he finished the recently concluded Daytona 500 as runner-up. He came home behind the two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron amid the last-lap wreck.

Reddick saved the day for 23XI, as the other two drivers had rather forgettable outings. Bubba Wallace, who started third, crashed after he was caught in the wreck triggered by Christopher Bell near the end of the race.

As for Herbst, he started the race in 24th place and came home on the 17th. 23XI signed the #35 driver under full-time obligation from Stewart-Haas Racing's Xfinity roster after the Tony Stewart-led team decided to withdraw from the sport at the end of 2024.

Tyler Reddick summed up his Daytona 500 outing: "Got a lot of the wrecks that we needed"

After an eventful day at the Daytona International Speedway last Sunday, Tyler Reddick came home with a surprising second position. Having started 11th, he maneuvered through multiple wrecks to bring home his #45 Toyota Camry XSE behind race winner William Byron.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Nasty Beast Toyota - Source: Getty

Reacting to the 2025 Daytona 500 outing, Reddick told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that numerous wrecks helped the #45 team finish higher. He said:

"Many times we've come down here and shown speed and shown all the things that we need to do to have a really good weekend. But yeah, we just unfortunately didn't have the track position we needed to have a fair shot at the end. But we got a lot of the wrecks that we needed to survive and kind of get through."

Following this, Reddick added how Denny Hamlin's wreck put him close to Byron in the last lap.

"And man, just a split second here or there difference with 11 clipping us may have been what we needed to have a shot at the 24," he further added.

The 67th edition of the Daytona 500 saw favorites Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Bubba Wallace all facing wrecks.

