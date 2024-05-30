23XI's Bubba Wallace charges into NASCAR playoffs with strong finish at Coca-Cola 600

Bubba Wallace has bounced back following the 14th Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway, overcoming a rough stretch that included two back-to-back DNFs in Talladega and Dover. Wallace has climbed up the spot in the Cup's playoff as NASCAR heads towards the second half of the 2024 regular Cup Series season.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte came to an early end because of the worsening weather conditions. In such a turn of events, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was declared winner at NASCAR's crown jewel event, with 151 laps remaining. Efforts were made to dry out the track after the rain, however, the increased humidity made things difficult for the crew to work on.

23XI Racing driver Wallace benefited from the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 event, as he finished the race in 11th place. After starting from the 12th spot on the grid, Wallace managed to accumulate 39 points.

Stewart-Haas Racing's driver Chase Briscoe slipped from the playoff spot after crossing the checkered flag at P25. Meanwhile, the last playoff spot is held by RFK Racing's Chris Buescher.

After 14 out of 26 regular point-paying races, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on June 2.

The 26th race of the regular Cup Series season concludes at Darlington Raceway on September 1 and the playoff Round of 16 begins on September 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace yet to confirm his spot in the 2024 playoffs

The #23 Toyota driver Wallace is yet to bag a win in the 2024 season. He sits at the 13th spot on the Cup Series points table, with three top-fives and five top-tens

With 12 races of the regular season remaining, eight out of 16 Cup Series drivers have secured their playoff spots for the 2024 season. They are -Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Daniel Suarez.

Hendrick Motorsports' Larson needs a playoff waiver as he missed the opportunity to start the Coca-Cola 600 event because of the Indy 500 race before the Cup Series race.

Here is the list of all drivers above the cut-off for the playoffs after the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin 492 points Martin Truex Jr. 487 points Kyle Larson 486 points Chase Elliott 475 points William Byron 461 points Tyler Reddick 437 points Ty Gibbs 435 points Alex Bowman 408 points Brad Keselowski 397 points Ross Chastain 392 points Christopher Bell 387 points Ryan Blaney 376 points Bubba Wallace 355 points Kyle Busch 346 points Chris Buescher 345 points Daniel Suarez 276 points