23XI's Tyler Reddick blames execution for missed NASCAR's Texas Cup win despite strong start

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was one person left wanting for more despite finishing in P4 after last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver and crew were one of if not the favorites to win during the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the 1.5-mile-long track. However, that did not materialize as Reddick was unable to challenge for the lead late in the race.

Expand Tweet

Elaborating on how Tyler Reddick and the #45 crew at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's racing outfit managed to let a shot at a trip to victory lane slip away from their hands, the 28-year-old told kickinthetires.net:

"We had control of the restart that mattered, and we didn’t execute. Just kept focusing on the wrong things. All day long, I’d been really aggressively blocking the car behind me going into Turn 1, and it really hurt us going into the center of Turn 2. Just made bad adjustments at the wrong time, and we gave away the race. That is kind of the story of the end of the race for us."

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace also managed to finish inside the top 10 last Sunday with an ultimate P7 finish after the 400-lap-long event.

With the #45 at #23 drivers not being content with their performances despite back-to-back top 10s this season leaves something to be said for the young racing outfit, which seems to be on the correct path to challenging for victories very soon.

Tyler Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace summed up his race in Texas last Sunday

Managing to log his second consecutive top 10 results in the past two NASCAR Cup Series events, Bubba Wallace managed to finish in P7 during last weekend's event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver spoke about how he was hampered by his car's characteristics while following in dirty air, as well as while running in clean air during the 400-mile-long event and said told kickinthetires.com:

"I’m wore the hell out, mentally. Just from clean air to dirty air with the balance. It was just such a big deficit between the two. Never had the confidence to make passes, and that is what you have to do to make moves at the Cup level. The Columbia Toyota was not good, but we got a top 10."

It remains to be seen how Tyler Reddick and Wallace perform during the coming weekend's NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

