23Xl Racing 'proud and honored' to win NASCAR's Diversity Team Award

NASCAR hosted the 15th annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards on February 2, in celebration of diversity, inclusion, advocates, and trailblazers throughout the sport. The event was held in Los Angeles, California for the first time.

Ten individuals and teams whose efforts have made a difference both on and off the racing track have been awarded. Drivers, pit crew members, partners, industry leaders and sports executives attended the event.

The Drive for Diversity team award was given to none other than Denny Hamlin and the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team.

The 23XI Racing team revealed the award by sharing a post on social media.

“We're extremely proud and honored to receive the 2023 @NASCAR Drive for Diversity Team Award!” their post read.

The organization debuted in the Cup Series in 2021 with Bubba Wallace Jr. as a driver behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota Camry. Since then, the owners of 23XI Racing have worked with multiple partners to create initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion. In a statement, the organization's president Steve Phelps stated the important purpose of creating a team like 23XI.

“The team was established in part with the goal of helping to create a more diverse fan base and workforce that better represents the makeup of the communities in which they live and race,” he said.

Phelps confirmed the sport's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“We continue to make significant progress in increasing diversity and inclusion across our sport, a collective effort made possible thanks to those receiving awards today. Their contributions are helping drive our sport forward, and these awards celebrate the passion and commitment of leaders who are bolstering our efforts to build a more inclusive NASCAR culture,” he added.

Daniel Suarez won the NASCAR’s National Series Driver Award

Trackhouse Racing team driver Daniel Suarez won the National Series Driver award. The #99 Chevrolet driver became the first Mexican to win a Cup Series race last year at Sonoma Raceway. The win was just a small part of the impact he has left on the sport and hopes to continue to leave.

Catch drivers and teams in action when the official 2023 Cup Series season starts at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes