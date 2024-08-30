24 Hours Daytona winner Raphael Matos all set for Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International

Raphael Matos has announced today that he will be debuting in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen International. The Brazilian driver will field the #87 Chevy for Peterson Racing Group at the Mission 200 at the Glen.

Matos has raced in multiple open-wheel and stock car racing disciplines. This includes the IndyCar, the Atlantic Series, the Indy Lights Series, 24 Hours of Daytona, and the American Le Mans Series, among others. After sealing the 2003 Formula Dodge championship, the 42-year-old graduated to the Star Mazda Series and secured a title in 2005.

During his rookie Atlantic Championship Series season in 2006, Matos secured the 4th spot and bagged the championship the next year. In 2008, he clinched the Indy Lights title for AGR-AFS Racing and the 24 Hours of Daytona win in the GT3 category. He is also the 2009 IndyCar Rookie of the Year award winner.

Raphael Matos is set for his Xfinity Series debut stint at the 2.45-mile circuit. He shared his upcoming race with fans on Instagram and said:

"I proudly announce that I will be racing in the Nascar Xfinity series at Watkins Glen. A goal that I had been thinking about for some time and now I had this great opportunity through the Peterson Racing team/ 3 Dimensional Services Group. Extremely honored to represent the Navy Seals Foundation, who fight for our freedom day and night. Very happy with the opportunity and looking forward to deliver a great result for the whole team. Bring it on!! @navysealfoundation @3dimensional_services."

Matos drives in the Trans-Am Series and is a two-time champion of the category. He sealed his first title in 2018 and the second in 2021. His latest Trans-Am victory (21st) was at the 2024 NOLA Motorsports Park race.

"So what about Austin Green?" Fans react to Raphael Matos racing at Watkins Glen

Jordan Anderson Racing and Peterson Racing Group have collaborated for the 2024 Xfinity Series. They co-field Parker Retzlaff's #31 Chevy and the #32 Chevy, tamed by Austin Green, Sage Karam, and Ryan Vargas.

Raphael Matos has been added to the roster and will be behind the #87 Chevy's wheel. NASCAR crew member Colby Evans shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) and said:

"Raphael Matos confirms via his Instagram that he'll make his NASCAR Xfinity Debut at Watkins Glen driving the #87 for Peterson Racing Group. Awesome to see Rafa finally in a NASCAR race, Watkins Glen is gonna be fun!!!"

The fans gave their take upon learning about Matos' debut.

"So what about Austin Green?" one said.

Austin Green has been signed for nine races with Peterson Racing Group for road course racing. Raphael Matos will be racing for the team at Watkins Glen. However, since, the Brazilian driver will drive the #87 Chevy and not the #32, there are good chances that Green would be present in the race.

"I thought austin will drive that Peterson 87 sometime soon?" another said.

"!!!Talk about “out of nowhere”. I haven’t heard that name in years! Good luck to him," a third fan said.

One noted Matos' IndyCar career. Matos last participated in the IndyCar Series in 2011.

"Wait, the guy that raced in Indy 10 years ago?" they said.

"Cool to see the 87 back on track too," a fan said.

Peterson Racing Group last fielded the #87 car in a one-off attempt at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, with Andy Lally as the driver. However, he couldn't qualify for the event.

