$24M NASCAR champion Joey Logano and IndyCar star Josef Newgarden star in the Super Bowl LIX pregame show

NASCAR driver Joey Logano, with a net worth of $24 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) and IndyCar star Josef Newgarden appeared together on the pregame show. It was before the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Newgarden, a prominent figure in the IndyCar Series, pilots the No. 2 Team Penske car. He's a two-time IndyCar Series Champion and a consecutive Indianapolis 500 winner, taking the crown in both 2023 and 2024. His recent successes include winning the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024, further solidifying his status as a versatile and accomplished driver.

Newgarden and Logano appeared in the pregame show for the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Eagles. Bob Pockrass, the NASCAR journalist, shared the picture of the two appearing in their racing attire.

Joey Logano stands out as one of NASCAR's most accomplished drivers, having secured three Cup Series championships. He currently pilots the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. Logano ranks among the top drivers of all time with 36 career Cup Series victories, and is also one of just a few drivers who have won three or more championships and more than 25 races before turning 30.

Roger Penske ace Joey Logano shared feelings on the '3x' on his uniform and staying grounded after NASCAR championship triumph

Joey Logano, Team Penske's star driver, is entering the new NASCAR season as the reigning champion, sporting the "3x" designation on his uniform. Despite his impressive achievement of winning three Cup Series titles in seven years, Logano is staying grounded and focused on the upcoming challenges. He emphasized that despite the accolades, everyone starts the new season on equal footing, requiring a renewed effort and a drive to improve.

In an interview with Bob Pockrass, he said:

"It's cool. Don't get me wrong, it's super cool to have that there. But like to me the championship is amazing, you know. The first 15-20 minutes you get out of the car, it was incredible. The first couple of weeks after that it's really busy taking advantage of every opportunity that comes your way and want to thank everybody and go see everybody."

"Then Christmas comes along, and after Christmas you're back at zero. The same as everyone else. Yeah, I got 3x on here, sounds cool. But I have the same amount of points as everybody else right now. So you gotta have that attitude that you gotta go do it again, and figure how to do it again. So it won't take the same things. So we got to be wanting to be better," Joey Logano said.

Logano secured his third Cup Series title by winning the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway, defeating fellow contenders Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick. This victory marked his second championship in three years and extended Roger Penske's team's dominance for a third consecutive year. Logano previously won titles in 2018 and 2022, showcasing his consistent performance and ability to contend for championships.

