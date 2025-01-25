$24M-worth Joey Logano extends his philanthropic arm to victims impacted by Hurricane Helene in light of a damaged fitness club’s grand reopening

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano attended the re-opening of a Planet Fitness in North Carolina, which Hurricane Helene had severely damaged. Logano, present at the gym’s initial opening, announced funds raised by the Joey Logano Foundation and Planet Fitness for the Crossnore Foundation. The North Carolina-based organization helps children affected by domestic trauma find stable, nurturing environments.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. Competing full-time in the Cup Series, the Connecticut native has amassed 68 wins across NASCAR's top divisions, including 36 in the Cup Series.

At the reopening of Planet Fitness, $24 million-worth Joey Logano (according to Celebrity Net Worth) met with fans, signing autographs and sharing the moment on X. He posted a few photos from the event, expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm for the gym’s comeback and the opportunity to raise money for a great cause.

"I made an appearance at this exact @PlanetFitness club in Morganton, NC for its original Grand Opening. Unfortunately, when Hurricane Helene ran through Western Carolina, this club was hit hard and the building was completely flooded. Last night, we celebrated its Re-Grand Opening!" Logano wrote.

"Plus, on behalf of Planet Fitness, NFP, and The @joeyloganofoundation, we were able to help out the community by donating $5,000 to @CrossnoreComm, which has a campus right down the road and was impacted from Helene too. Thanks to all the fans who stopped by and congrats Planet Fitness on getting this club back up and running for their community," he added.

When Hurricane Helene struck, Team Penske's #22 driver extended aid to North Carolina communities through the Joey Logano Foundation, which focuses on giving "second chances" to children and young adults by building supportive environments. The JLF raised nearly $250k in relief funds.

In racing matters, Joey Logano clinched his third Cup Series championship last season, narrowly outpacing teammate and reigning champion Ryan Blaney. This victory also marked Team Penske's third consecutive title, underscoring their dominance in NASCAR's top division.

NASCAR champion Joey Logano shares adorable glimpses amid “family road trip” to SeaWorld

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season approaches, drivers are savoring the offseason with family and friends. Logano, the three-time Cup champion, recently took his family on a road trip. Along the way, they visited SeaWorld.

Logano shared moments of their adventure on X, offering fans a glimpse into his personal life beyond the racetrack.

"On our Logano Family Road Trip, we also stopped by @SeaWorld before coming home. The kiddos love animals and they had such a fun day getting up close and personal with so many different species. Shoutout to all the great employees at #SeaWorld who helped make our visit so memorable," the post was captioned.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

