24M-worth NASCAR champion Joey Logano offers essential ice driving tips you need to know

NASCAR driver Joey Logano, in partnership with AAA Auto Club Enterprises, shared a video to his social media that featured his tips for driving in icy conditions. In the video, Logano covered some safety instructions while adding in some of his acting skills to demonstrate his advice.

Some of the driver's tips include turning on low-beam headlights, driving slowly with enough distance between cars, being careful of areas under shade where ice might be, and finally, paying attention while driving, even if you are driving slowly. The 2024 Cup Series champion shared the reel to his 313K followers, adding the caption:

"Safety Alert: Quick tips for driving on icy roads! @aaaautoclubenterprises #WinterDriving Valuable Driving Tips / Mediocre Acting Skills"

AAA Auto Club Enterprises is one of Team Penske's partners, along with being a primary sponsor for him.

Logano recently completed his 16th full-time season in the Cup Series, having driven a majority of his time in the sport for Team Penske. The driver has also secured all his Cup Series titles with the team, winning in 2018, 2022, and 2024. He is one of only 10 drivers in the Cup Series to have achieved three-or-more titles, and is currently tied with Tony Stewart, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, and David Pearson for the number of championships won. Speaking about being the defending champion, Logano said:

“I guess I’m more comfortable in the position and understand the opportunity that’s ahead of us as the champion. There’s a lot of opportunity to take advantage of, whether it’s with the media, growing our sport, growing our race team. … But you don’t want to just waste the opportunity because you don’t know if you’ll ever have it again, right? And they’re really hard to come by. So being the current champion comes with a lot of responsibility, and you don’t want to waste that.” [via NASCAR]

During his career at the Cup level, Joey Logano has achieved 36 victories, along with 167 Top 5s, and 287 Top 10s.

Joey Logano shoots promos for the 2025 season

Joey Logano also took to his instagram to share a reel that showed off moments from his day shooting promotional videos for NASCAR on Fox. The driver's social media post showed him being filmed in a hangar in a variety of different settings, including walking out of a tunnel surrounded by lights, standing on a stage, and in an interview.

The driver shared the video, tagging all his sponsors for the upcoming season, as well as adding the caption:

"We’ll be making laps before you know it!"

Joey Logano will be back in his #22 car once the season begins with the first race of the season at the Bowman Gray stadium on February 2nd.

