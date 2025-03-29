$250M Richard Childress makes his feelings known on 20-yo Jesse Love’s Cup Series debut: “I knew he had the talent”

Richard Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, recently shared his honest reaction to Jesse Love's Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. Childress, worth $250 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), announced its Xfinity team's driver to join the veterans Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon for the Food City 500 race on April 13.

20-year-old Love currently runs a full-time schedule with a championship-winning team, RCR, in the No. 2 Chevrolet. After a successful stint in the ARCA Menards Series, including the 2023 Championship, the California native Love joined Richarch Childress's outfit in 2024. Not only did Love win the Xfinity Rookie of the Year honors but took the team to the post-season, finishing eighth in the points standings.

While Jesse Love has continued making strides with the season-opener win at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR Hall of Famer Childress opened up on his thoughts as Jesse Love embarks on a new journey in NASCAR's premier division.

“I’m excited to have Jesse make his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet,” said Richard Childress in an official press release. “From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew that he had the talent. He has the passion for wanting to win and doing the best possible for his team. To be a great driver, you have to have passion behind the wheel and Jesse has that. We’ve seen him develop over the last year since he joined RCR, and I look forward to helping him compete at the highest level of our sport.”

Moreover, Jesse Love shared his thoughts on running a Cup Series car in a candid conversation with the media a few weeks ago.

"That’s a compliment": Richard Childress' Xfinity driver Jesse Love opens up on his intention to climb the NASCAR ladder

Amid Connor Zilisch's NASCAR Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing, Jesse Love was asked about his plans and whether RCR has approached him for a ride in the Next-Gens.

Speaking in the media availability, Love said (via Steven Taranto on X:

"I forgot what they told me to say when people ask me this," "Well, I’m glad you think I’m ready. That’s a compliment I’m very flattered but absolutely. Me and Connor [Zilisch] talked about where we’d want to one day make our Cup starts and stuff like that and more Cup races. Obviously, I want to go to places that I’m good at, but I also know that I have to go to places where I need to learn stuff, too." [0:27 onwards].

Jesse Love and the No. 33 Chevy entry for Richard Childress Racing will be in action for the first time at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 13) at 3 p.m. ET.

