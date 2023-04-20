“$3.50 and you have a deal”: Bubba Wallace’s hilarious response to his framed wedding photo in a thrift store

Bubba Wallace is a well-known driver in the cup garage. With his on and off-track antics, the 23XI Racing Toyota Camry driver has built a large following of both supporters and detractors.

His personal life, like his professional life, is frequently in the spotlight. On New Year's Eve 2023, he married his longtime lover Amanda Carter. Wallace returned to 23XI for pre-season training after his honeymoon in Bora Bora.

A NASCAR fan's tweet recently went viral. She posted a surprise snapshot she found for sale in a thrift store in San Clemente, California. It was a framed wedding photo of Wallace that was only $4.

Amanda Carter wore a white gown designed by Madam Burcu Couture, while Wallace wore a dark red velvet tuxedo designed by Stitched by Mitch.

Nobody knew how the wedding photo ended up there. The racing car driver, who was preparing for the expected Talladega race, stumbled upon the photo and was astonished by the fans. He noticed the humor and responded to the fans who asked him by tweeting the photo in a white and pink frame.

Wallace replied:

"I’m sorry to whoever didn’t get invited to our wedding; $4 for that pic is way more harsh… $3.50 and you have a deal."

The surprise, which was undoubtedly a little surprising, was seen as a joke by the two-time Cup race winner. It's probably pricey; after all, it's a photo frame up for sale in a thrift store.

Bubba Wallace is fuming following a dangerous safety crisis at Martinsville

Bubba Wallace had a solid day at the office at Martinsville, finishing within the top 10, his second of the season and a decent performance overall in a year where inconsistency has plagued his race results. But Wallace's day wasn't all fun and games.

Anthony Alfredo, the driver of the #78, struck the fence on lap 308, causing his right rear tire to come off as his car stopped at Turn 4. This prompted the race's fourth caution. He said on the radio:

“There’s a tire in the f****ng restart zone! If we hit one of those things we’d kill somebody."

However, given that there was a loose tire on the track and that any other car hitting it under the green flag might have had extremely significant implications, as Wallace pointed out, the flag may not have been thrown quickly enough.

