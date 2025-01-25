3 most dramatic finishes in NASCAR’s near-77-year history

NASCAR, the top organization for stock car racing in North America, started during Prohibition times when moonshine runners used fast cars to escape the law. It was officially founded in 1948 by Bill France Sr., who had been organizing races in Daytona Beach since 1935.

NASCAR held its first race that same year and introduced the Daytona 500 in 1959. Over the years, it has made history with milestones like Wendell Scott becoming the first Black driver to win a race in 1963.

Here’s a look at the 3 of the most dramatic finishes in NASCAR’s near-77-year history.

#3: Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500 Victory

Dale Earnhardt’s long-awaited win at the 1998 Daytona 500 is one of the most celebrated moments in NASCAR history. After two decades of near misses at Daytona, “The Intimidator” finally won the sport’s biggest race. Earnhardt led 107 out of the 200 laps, including the penultimate stages of the race.

What followed was a celebration like no other. In a show of sportsmanship, rival crews lined the pit road to congratulate him as he made his way to Victory Lane. Fans in the infield formed the number “3” to honor Earnhardt. In the post-race interview, Earnhardt Sr. shared,

“I’m telling you, it’s the greatest feeling I’ve felt in my career in the long long time. I’m at the first championship, the first win, the first championship—all that’s great. Coming out here for 20 years and not winning the Daytona 500 and finally winning it, I wish everybody could experience this. This is the greatest feeling. I’ve talked to all my relatives, all my fans, everybody, all night long, just different phone calls.”

#2: The 1976 Daytona 500 – Pearson vs. Petty

The 1976 Daytona 500 delivered one of the most dramatic and chaotic finishes in NASCAR history. The final lap saw two drivers, David Pearson and Richard Petty, locked in a battle. As they entered Turn 4 side by side, Petty’s car clipped Pearson’s, sending both vehicles spinning. Petty’s car slammed into the wall and slid down to the infield grass, its engine stalled and was unable to restart.

Meanwhile, Pearson managed to keep his engine alive, maneuvering his heavily damaged car toward the finish line. He crossed at a mere 30 mph, taking the win. The race was broadcast live on ABC. Talking about his association and relationship with David Pearson, Petty told CarandDriver,

"I have always been asked who my toughest competitor in my career was," Petty said. "The answer has always been David Pearson. David and I raced together throughout our careers and battled each other for wins—most of the time finishing first or second to each other. It wasn't a rivalry, but more mutual respect," he added.

#1: 2003 NASCAR Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 at Darlington - Kurt Busch vs Ricky Craven

The 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 at Darlington Raceway was the closest finish in NASCAR history. Kurt Busch and Ricky Craven battled on the final lap, trading paint and making contact multiple times as they approached the finish line. The tension was palpable as the two cars came off Turn 4 and raced down the front stretch, locked in a door-to-door duel.

Craven made a daring move on the inside, pulling even with Busch in the final moments. As they touched again, Craven’s car edged ahead by an almost imperceptible margin of 0.002 seconds. Speaking to AP News in May of 2023, Ricky Craven recalled his second and final win in the sport, saying:

“It was a while after I hung up my helmet until I realized the impact that race had on my life,” Craven said, adding, “No matter where I go, people associate me with that moment, that race.”

Craven's victory margin remained the smallest in NASCAR history until Kyle Larson's 0.001-second margin at the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway broke the record.

