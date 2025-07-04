3 drivers who can win their first NASCAR Cup race of the season at Chicago

NASCAR is set to race in the streets of Chicago for the third consecutive year, with some race favorites looking to secure their first win of the 2025 season. One of them is Alex Bowman, who enters the Grant Park 165 as the reigning race winner.

The Grant Park 165 is a 75-lap road course race in downtown Chicago. The event includes a 41-driver entry list, meaning one of the open car drivers won't make the race on Sunday. It will also mark the last time the series races at the venue, as the three-year contract expires this year with their return to the motorsport uncertain.

Who are the potential candidates to win their first NASCAR race of the year this weekend? Here's our list.

Alex Bowman

As mentioned, Alex Bowman is the defending race winner after fending off Tyler Reddick last year. He started the 2024 edition in eighth before taking the lead from Joey Hand on lap 51. The race was shortened due to rain, allowing him to take the checkered flag and snap an 80-race winless streak.

Alex Bowman won the 2024 Grant Park 165 - Source: Imagn

The #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver is coming off a strong three-week stretch, including a fourth-place finish on a road course in Mexico City. He also had a top-10 finish in the first road course race of the year at Circuit of the Americas.

Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick, the runner-up from last year's Chicago street race, proves to be a force to be reckoned with on road courses. He has led the most laps and won three times in this type of circuit amid NASCAR's Next-Gen car era (2022-present).

Tyler Reddick drives the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

Despite searching for his first win of the season, Reddick ranks sixth in the points standings. The #45 23XI Racing driver has amassed four top-5s and six top-10s, including a third-place finish at COTA, where he started on the pole position.

Ty Gibbs

Driving the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Ty Gibbs is one of three NASCAR Cup Series drivers who finished in the top 10 in the last two editions of the Chicago street race. Moreover, the 22-year-old leads the series in points scored in the venue.

Ty Gibbs drives the #54 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

In his most recent road course race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City), Gibbs had a promising outing and competed against Shane van Gisbergen for the lead. However, he fell off in the latter part of the race to finish 11th after starting in 4th.

SVG is also a favorite in the upcoming Grant Park 165, but he already won a race this season in Mexico City. Christopher Bell is another strong contender this weekend. He is the only driver to rank in the top three in Speed Rating, Long Run Speed Rating, Passer Rating, and Restart Rating.

The 2025 Grant Park 165 is scheduled for July 6 at 2:00 p.m. In addition, the race will host the second round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge.

