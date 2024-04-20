3 NASCAR Cup drivers on the longest winless streaks heading into Talladega ft. Brad Keselowski

Last week, Chase Elliott broke his 42-race winless streak when he claimed victory at the Texas Motor Speedway. Several drivers, including Brad Keselowski, have been going through a dry spell from victory lane for years.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway, three drivers have the longest winless streaks. They are Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Keselowski has been winless for three years. He has not visited victory lane since leaving Team Penske at the end of 2021 to take over ownership of RFK Racing. His last victory came at Talladega in 2021, more than 100 races ago.

While his teammate Chris Buescher has emerged victorious four times in the last two seasons, Keselowski has yet to return to the victory line.

From a past Team Penske driver to the current driver of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric has not won since taking the checkered flag in the sport's biggest race, the Daytona 500 in 2022. Since winning his maiden Cup victory, it has been a struggle for Cindric.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year has been struggling with speed this season, as he only had one top-five in nine races and stands 21st, below the cutoff line with 159 points.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe is the third and final longest winless driver ahead of this week’s Talladega race.

He won his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway in 2022, becoming the 200th different Cup Series winner. Since then, his graph has fallen, and it remains to be seen if Briscoe can end his 77-race winless streak this season.

Brad Keselowski leads all active Cup drivers in wins at Talladega Superspeedway.

RFK Racing co-owner/driver is coming to the Talladega Superspeedway with confidence and momentum. He had a strong day at Texas Motor Speedway last week, earning the season-best second finish.

Brad Keselowski probably feels optimistic about winning this weekend, as he has an outstanding number at Talladega. He has six wins, the most by any active Cup driver on the grid. With an average finish of 15.9 in 30 starts, the #6 RFK Racing Ford driver has 10 top-5s and 14 top-10 finishes at Dega.

Catch Brad Keselowski in action at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (Apr. 21) at 3 pm ET.

