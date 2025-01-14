3 NASCAR driver pairs on the 2025 grid that are friends off the track

On the racetrack, NASCAR drivers are fierce competitors as they all vie for a common goal of capturing a checkered flag at the race's end. However, many drivers are friends off the racetrack and are often spotted together and enjoying each other's company.

Some friendships among Cup Series drivers are more well-documented than others. Here, we'll take a look at three Cup Series driver pairs that are friends off the racetrack.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney

Probably one of the most well-known NASCAR driver-friendship duo is Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney. Wallace, driver of the #23 23XI Racing Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Team Penske Ford, have a friendship that's well-known to many within the NASCAR community.

One of the duo's most notable moments in their friendship was back in 2016 when the two rode together and did impressions of various Cup Series drivers' driving styles and voices. NASCAR on NBC recently reposted the video to their social media accounts, writing:

"NASCAR sent Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace on a road trip back in 2016. The result? Impressions of fellow drivers. 😂"

Wallace has two career Cup Series victories, which came at Talladega in 2021 and Kansas in 2022. Blaney, meanwhile, is a 13-time Cup Series winner and the 2023 Cup Series champion.

Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

While they're competitors on Sundays, Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are great friends off the racetrack. Larson, driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, and Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 JTG Daugherty Racing, share a close bond outside of NASCAR, most notably in their love for dirt racing.

The two were spotted together during the offseason at a friend's wedding. Katelyn Larson, wife to Kyle, took to Instagram to post a few photos from the occasion, writing:

"Enjoyed some R&R in between the chaos. Congrats to the newlyweds @joshpeterman @lindseyymc it was the most perfect and beautiful day. ❤️ We love you guys!"

Larson and Stenhouse Jr. are two of five active Cup Series drivers in the field for this week's Chili Bowl Nationals, one of the most prestigious dirt racing events in the United States. Larson is a two-time winner of the event.

Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith

Soon to be united as teammates at Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith are two other drivers who share a friendship off the racetrack. Smith is set to take over the #38 FRM machine in 2025 while Gilliland will pilot the #34 car.

The two have been seen on social media enjoying events outside the racetrack, such as go-karting last March. Smith posted some photos from the occasion, writing:

"Fun day at the track karting with the fellas. Check out their new show #Parish next week on @amc_tv"

Gilliland and Smith will also be teammates with Noah Gragson, who will wheel the #4 FRM car in 2025.

