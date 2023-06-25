3 NASCAR drivers favorites to win the Cup Series race at Nashville

NASCAR enters the second half of the season as Cup Series drivers are back in action this Sunday, after enjoying an off weekend. Nashville Superspeedway will host the third edition of the Ally 400 race, which marks the 17th race of the season.

The 1.3-mile concrete oval in Lebanon, Tennessee is gearing up to host Next-Gen machinery for the second time. Hendrick Motorsports drivers have dominated the longest concrete oval in NASCAR during its short presence on the Cup Series schedule.

Kyle Larson won the first Ally 400 race in 2021, with teammate Chase Elliott winning the second edition of the race last year. This Sunday, HMS drivers are once again the favorites to win the race but strong competition is expected from their rivals, given their starting positions.

Let us take a look at three drivers who will be battling for the win this Sunday.

Top 3 NASCAR favorites to win the Ally 400 race

#3 Ross Chastain

Pole sitter Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain had a phenomenal start to the season, having led the drivers' standings for a long period of time. However, he lost his momentum after NASCAR's visit to Kansas Speedway.

Ross Chastain will be looking forward to bringing his campaign back on track with a win in the Ally 400. The Nashville Superspeedway is one of Chastain's strongholds, as he has finished inside the top five on NASCAR's two previous visits.

Chastain took a runner-up finish in 2021 for Chip Ganassi Racing and followed it up with a fifth-place finish in the previous season. After taking his first career pole on Saturday, the Trackhouse Racing driver will be eager to convert it into a win.

#2 William Byron

William Byron in the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Qualifying

This season's breakout star, William Byron, has entered every race as the favorite to win. The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver has outperformed his championship-winning teammates this season.

Byron leading at the front is familiar sight this season as he is currently tied for the most wins this season with three victories. He has also led a whopping 717 laps and is second in the drivers' standings, just 13 points behind leader Martin Truex Jr.

The #24 Chevrolet driver finished third in the first edition of the Ally 400 race, but couldn't take the checkered flag the following year. Starting from the fifth spot, Byron will hope to continue Hendrick Motorsports' domination on the track on Sunday.

#1 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson 2021 Ally 400 winner

Kyle Larson has quietly been putting together an impressive season with two victories and six top fives, and seven top 10s. However, his five DNFs overshadow his impressive figures for the season.

The winner of the inaugural race and bagging a top five in 2022, Larson will be eager to win his second race on the track. Starting two positions behind Byron, the battle for the win will be tightly contested between the HMS drivers.

Catch the drivers live in action at 7 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

