3 NASCAR drivers feat. Kyle Larson with the most wins for Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports has produced some of NASCAR's most successful talent. Founded in 1984, the team has posted 315 Cup Series wins with 20 drivers. These results have led to 14 Cup Series championships, the most by any team in the sport's storied history. Moreover, the team holds the record for most wins in the Next Gen era, with 32 trophies.

Here's a list of top-3 drivers with the most wins for Hendrick Motorsports.

#3. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson began his stint with HMS in 2021 and quickly found his groove, racking up 10 wins that season. He wrapped up the year by clinching his first NASCAR Cup championship. Building on his team's record, the Californian leads the field in the Next Gen era with 15 wins.

Larson's first win of the 2025 season came in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He took the checkered flag after passing his teammate, Alex Bowman, with six laps remaining.

In his recent outing in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Larson secured his 31st Cup Series victory and his 25th behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet for HMS. The record places him in the Top 3 of the team's most successful drivers.

#2. Jimmie Johnson

Driving the No. 48 Chevrolet, Jimmie Johnson stayed with Hendrick Motorsports throughout his 19-year career in NASCAR. During his tenure, he secured 83 race wins and seven championships with the team. He's famously known for bagging five consecutive championships from 2006 to 2010.

Johnson dominated the tracks like Dover International Speedway with 11 wins, claimed two victories in "The Great American Race" at Daytona, and added four more at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 49-year-old retired in 2020 and transitioned to a career in open-wheel racing in 2021.

However, the NASCAR legend made his return to the sport in 2023 as a part-time driver for Legacy Motor Club. On May 25, he's set to compete in the prestigious crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

#1. Jeff Gordon

Another career HMS driver, Jeff Gordon, secured an impressive 93 Cup Series wins to become the team's winningest speedster. The record places him third on the all-time list. Nicknamed "the wonderboy" by Dale Earnhardt Sr., Gordon went on to win four NASCAR Cup championships with HMS.

Piloting the No. 24 Chevrolet, Gordon set a modern-era record with 13 wins in the 1998 season. He retired from full-time racing with 477 top-ten finishes from 805 Cup Series starts.

In 2019, Gordon was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and two years later, he was named the Vice-Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. As such, he directly reports to the founder and majority owner, Rick Hendrick.

