3 NASCAR drivers who are most likely to win the 2024 Cup Series Championship ft. Tyler Reddick

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concluded with the exciting Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. This year’s campaign delivered on its promise of high-stakes drama, featuring unexpected twists and turns that kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the season.

Heading into the regular season finale at Darlington, thirteen drivers had already secured their spots in the playoffs. This left five contenders battling for the final three positions. Ultimately, Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Briscoe clinched the remaining playoff berths, rounding out the Round of 16 field.

This season has been full of surprises, with Harrison Burton notching a career-defining victory that also marked a milestone for his team. In contrast, Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR’s most consistent performers, shockingly missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012, a testament to the unpredictability and competition that defined this year's campaign.

Now, as we enter the playoffs, drivers will be striving to put in their best efforts. Here, we look at three drivers who are most likely to win the championship:

Here are 3 drivers most likely to win the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

#3 Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing's #11 driver, Denny Hamlin, makes his way into the list as an underdog. Hamlin has secured 54 race wins in the Cup Series since his debut but has not yet clinched a championship title. However, this year's campaign has witnessed the Virginia native secure three race wins and 9 top-five finishes. Moreover, the 43-year-old is second in most laps led this season, showcasing his potential to finally secure a championship in the sport.

#2 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson pilots the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, competing full-time in the Cup Series. Larson is a former champion in the Cup Series, having won the prestigious title in 2021. Larson has secured the maximum amount of wins this season and has an average finish of 13.6. The 32-year-old's form and enduring class make him a strong contender to win the championship.

#1 Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick has been a standout performer in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. The 28-year-old pilots the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, a fairly new team in the sport, co-owned by JGR driver Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. A two-time Xfinity Series champion, Reddick has consistently delivered strong performances, earning an impressive 18 top-ten finishes this season.

Moreover, Tyler Reddick clinched the regular season championship this season, positioning himself well for a strong playoff run and potentially a complete sweep of the 2024 Cup Series.

