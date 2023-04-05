3 NASCAR drivers to watch out for at the Bristol Dirt Race

The annual NASCAR Cup Series dirt race is set to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 9).

Tennessee soil has been laid on the concrete circuit. In its first two races, it's a NASCAR experiment that has gotten mixed reviews. Joey Logano and Kyle Busch won the first two dirt races at the track.

Here are several drivers to keep an eye on in the race on Sunday:

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson, who was victorious in the Cup race on Sunday (April 2) at Richmond, has smashed dirt tracks all around the country in a variety of cars. In the dirt race at Bristol last year, he led 27 laps before finishing in fourth.

Points position: 6th

Best seasonal finish: 1st (Richmond 1)

Past at Bristol: Fourth place in last year’s dirt race

Joey Logano

Joey Logano is one of just four drivers, along with Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Tyler Reddick, to place in the top 10 in both Bristol dirt races. Logano's racing abilities appear to be transferable to any track.

Points position: 7th

Best seasonal finish: 1st (Atlanta 1)

Past at Bristol: Won inaugural dirt race in 2021. The only driver to finish top five in both Bristol dirt races.

Kyle Busch

When leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun out while competing for first place, Kyle Busch won the Bristol dirt victory in 2022.

Points position: 8th

Best seasonal finish: 1st (Auto Club)

Past at Bristol: A win and a 17th on dirt

The .533-mile oval will host the lone dirt race in the Cup Series scheduled for the third consecutive year at the 2023 event. The Next Gen cars will also compete on dirt for the first time just once this season.

Where and when to watch Bristol Dirt Race this weekend

This weekend's race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway is a first for the NASCAR Cup Series, but not for fans of sprint cars racing on dirt.

The action begins with two practice sessions on Friday, April 7. A 50-minute session will begin at 6:35 p.m. ET, followed by a 25-minute practice at 8:32 p.m. ET. Both sessions will be broadcast on FS1.

On Saturday, April 8, four 15-lap qualifying races will take place, beginning at 6 p.m. ET and airing on FS2. The main event will take place on Sunday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

