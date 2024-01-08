3-time ARCA Menards Series champion Tim Steele passes away aged 55

Tim Steele is arguably one of the greatest drivers to ever compete in the ARCA Menards Series. He was a dominant force in the series during the 1990s, achieving considerable success and winning multiple championships.

The three-time ARCA Menards Series champion passed away on January 7 (Sunday) at an age of 55.

Steele’s daughter, Kelsey Slade, announced the sad news of her father’s death on her official Facebook account, saying:

“This morning, my dad peacefully took the checkered flag here on earth. His life was an exhilarating ride, always at full throttle, driven by a passion for racing and a wild spirit. While many knew him for his accomplishments on the racetrack, his role as a dad and grandpa was by far the greatest victory. God Speed Dad, I love you.”

Tim Steele’s career highlights include winning the three ARCA Menards Series championship in 1993, 1996, and 1997. In addition to that, he earned 41 wins, 86 top-five, and 101 top-10 finishes in the 146 starts in ARCA career. His dominance in the series during 1990s was remarkable, earning him a reputation as one of the top drivers in ARCA racing history.

Steele was known for his skill on short tracks. His success and consistent performances solidified his place as one of the most accomplished drivers in ARCA history.

Expand Tweet

Steele's racing career faced a significant setback after a serious crash at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1997, resulting in severe injuries. The injuries had a profound impact on his ability to continue racing competitively at the highest levels.

Tim Steele has made select starts in NASCAR’s all-three national series

While Steele primarily competed in the ARCA Series, he also made occasional starts in NASCAR's top series, including the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. However, his NASCAR career was limited compared to his achievements in the ARCA Menards Series.

He made a total of 28 starts in the three NASCAR national series. He won a maiden Truck pole at Nashville Fairgrounds in 1999 and his best finish of P9 in the series came at the same event, driving the #21 Truck for his own team, Steele Racing.

In the Xfinity Series, he made 10 starts and recorded his best finish of P5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 1997.

After his retirement from the sport, Tim Steele gradually moved away from the professional racing scene. His legacy in ARCA racing remains noteworthy, remembered for his talent, accomplishments, and contributions to the sport during his prime racing years.