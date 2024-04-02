3 times Bubba Wallace faced the heat in NASCAR

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is known for his outspoken and straightforward demeanor with an inclination to make NASCAR equal for all. Because of his fearless and rough attitude, the Alabama native has found himself collected in a drama at some point or other. Since he stepped foot into the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, Wallace has been on the receiving end of criticism several times.

Here are three instances when the two-time Cup Series winner faced immense outrage in NASCAR:

#1) Former President Donald Trump called out Bubba Wallace for an apparent racist act

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on April 29, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Until 2020, confederate flags were openly displayed at the track and facilities, but because of continuous persuasion from Wallace, NASCAR banned the public display of such flags. However, just weeks after the historic moment in the highest form of stock car racing, the 23XI Racing driver faced the wrath of Former POTUS Donald Trump.

Wallace's garage door at the Talladega Superspeedway was found with a door pull rope noose, sparking controversy and accusations of a 'hoax' in the fight for justice.

However, he was later cleared by the FBI, negating the alleged hypocrisy about the 30-year-old. Moreover, nothing provocative was deduced from the pull rope design and Wallace was given a clean chit by the authorities.

#2) NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for his physical altercation with Kyle Larson

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, confronts Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The incident dates back to the 2022 South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On lap 94, after Larson pushed Wallace slightly into the wall, the 23XI Racing driver instantly retaliated, shoving the #5 Chevrolet.

Furthermore, as both the drivers came to a halt, Wallace jumped out of his car and charged towards the HMS driver, violently throwing punches at him.

Wallace's 29 laps of domination at the LVMS were destroyed after a lap 94 incident, leading to a violation of section 4.3.A and 4.4.C & E of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct. He received a suspension from one race for "intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle," as the NASCAR Rulebook read.

#3) Kyle Petty lashed out at Bubba Wallace for not marking his presence in media interviews

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, prepares to race prior to the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In 2023, the two-time Cup Series winner secured his maiden breakthrough into the playoffs, finishing the season at a career-best spot of P10. However, before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway, Wallace was called for an interview by NBC Sports commentator Kyle Petty, but the former declined.

The 23XI Racing driver was handling the mental toll of playoffs and thought it was best to avoid the barrage of questions during the media talk. This didn't sit well with Kyle Petty, following which he slammed Wallace for marking his absence from the interview, saying:

“For professional athletes to refuse interviews is unacceptable in any game. Unacceptable...if mentally he [Bubba Wallace] is that fragile, then maybe this is not the game for him.”

