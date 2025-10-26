  • NASCAR
  • Kyle Larson
  • 30-YO Christopher Bell wary of Kyle Larson threat as Martinsville showdown decides Championship 4 fate

30-YO Christopher Bell wary of Kyle Larson threat as Martinsville showdown decides Championship 4 fate

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Oct 26, 2025 15:58 GMT
In Picture: Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Credit: Getty Images.
In Picture: Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Credit: Getty Images.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell opened up about Kyle Larson's threat as the Martinsville race inches closer. Bell, who is 30 years old, has yet to qualify for the Championship 4 and will go head-to-head against Larson and others at Martinsville on Saturday.

Ad

Following the race at Talladega, Bell's JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe, qualified for the final round. Prior to that race, Denny Hamlin, another Joe Gibbs Racing driver, also qualified for the Championship 4.

This leaves Bell as the only Joe Gibbs Racing man among the six drivers who are fighting for the qualification. As the stakes are high, so are the threats. Bell, speaking about this, opened up after the race at Talladega.

Ad
Trending

In his interview, the #20 driver spoke about how good Kyle Larson and his team were at Martinsville. Here's what the JGR driver told NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass:

"Yeah I think. He's obviously been pretty good at Martinsville. The Hendrick cars have been really good at Martinsville in the past. So yeah just going to have to be good there, and it's going to be wild Bob, it's going to be wild."
Ad
Ad

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson are the only drivers who are currently above the playoff cutline. Bell is in third place with +37 to his name, while Larson is in fourth place with +36 points.

On the other hand, William Byron, reigning champion, Joey Logano, 2023 Cup Series winner Ryan Blaney, and HMS driver Chase Elliott are also in contention for a playoff berth. One win on Saturday, and they are through to the final round.

Ad

Christopher Bell's crew chief opened up about their preparation ahead of Martinsville race

Christopher Bell's crew chief, Adam Stevens, opened up about the #20 team's preparation ahead of the all-important Martinsville race. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in an interview, here's what Stevens said:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn
"You know we're probably 95 percent worried about Martinsville and there's two teams that are probably 95 percent worried about Phoenix, if not more. Thankfully for myself and my team, if we could make it through this weekend, we can piggyback off of all of the homework that they've done and be a lot further down the road because they've been thinking and working so far ahead on Phoenix."

Christopher Bell has four wins to his name this season in 34 outings. Besides this, he also has 13 Top 5s, 21 Top 10s, and three DNFs to his name. His average start position has been 12.686, and his average finish position has been 11.324.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications