$300M icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces new broadcasting deal after NBC exit

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has signed a blockbuster broadcasting deal with TNT Sports and Amazon Prime. The $300 million-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. (as per Celebrity Net Worth) had been a staple in NBC's television coverage since his retirement following the 2017 Cup Series season.

However, earlier this year, he revealed on his podcast that his contract with NBC had concluded, leading to a hiatus from his broadcasting duties in 2024. Now, it has been confirmed that the 49-year-old racing icon will start a new chapter to his broadcasting career with TNT Sports and Prime Video in 2025.

TNT's return to NASCAR broadcasting after a hiatus since the 2014 season sets the stage for a comeback in the realm of motorsports coverage. At Warner, Earnhardt Jr. will assume the role of an on-air commentator for TNT Sports' exclusive coverage of five NASCAR Cup Series races each summer. These races will air consecutively on TNT and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max.

In addition to his broadcasting duties, Earnhardt Jr. will contribute to a new series in collaboration with Bleacher Report, distributed across various social and digital platforms. This series, co-produced with Earnhardt's Dirty Mo Media, will feature interviews with special guests, all conducted while driving at each of TNT's five NASCAR Sprint Cup Series tracks.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video, in conjunction with TNT Sports, has secured a new seven-year multimedia rights deal. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s addition to Prime's roster would be an ideal boost to kick off its stint in motorsports broadcasting.

Further details about Earnhardt's role with Amazon Prime Video are to be unveiled in the coming months.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to TNT Sports and Prime Video move

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new ventures, Earnhardt Jr. conveyed his excitement about TNT Sports' return to NASCAR. The two-time Xfinity Series champion said in a network release:

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR. I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team."

He added:

"I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy."

Furthermore, Earnhardt Jr. expressed his honor at being part of Amazon Prime Video's foray into NASCAR coverage, highlighting the platform's potential. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"I’m honored to be a part of Prime Video’s entrance into NASCAR. It is an exciting opportunity to have the chance to give our NASCAR fan base yet another way to watch the sport. It will be exciting to see the innovation that Prime Video is going to bring to our sport and the fans."

Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also return to the NASCAR racetrack later this year. He is set to compete in the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.