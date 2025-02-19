$300M NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to inheriting priceless "surprise" of the Intimidator's everlasting legacy

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently reflected on receiving a heartfelt and extraordinary gift on the anniversary of his father’s passing. Dale Earnhardt Sr, one of the sport’s most decorated drivers, left an enduring legacy in NASCAR, and this special tribute further honored the Earnhardt family’s impact on racing.

For most of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove the iconic #3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Of his seven Cup Series championships, six came with RCR, while his first title in 1980 was won with Osterlund Racing. Additionally, he secured 67 career victories driving the legendary #3 Chevy.

On the 24th anniversary of his father’s passing, Dale Earnhardt Jr., valued at $300 million, (as per Celebrity Net Worth) received a deeply emotional and historic gift. A devoted fan, who had passed away, left Dale Jr.'s name in his will, ensuring he inherited a race-driven Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet from the 1990s - a car his father once drove to victory. Upon receiving the gift Dale Jr. shared his thoughts via Dirty Mo Media.

"There was a gentleman that owned a race car that was an RCR Dale Earnhardt car from the 90s and he passed away and willed it to me, and the car is here today for the very first time. So I'm very thankful for that. What an incredible surprise. It was an RCR car. Still has the original orange interior. Dad raced it somewhere," he said

"When they bought the car, they took the original hood off. It's the way dad raced it the last time he drove it. It stayed in the rafters of my uncle's garage for 40 years. Then my uncle was selling all his stuff. I went over there and got this hood and now this car comes into my life where this hood originated from. Just weird, right?" Dale Earnhardt Jr. added

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was racing in the 2001 Daytona 500 when, on the final lap, his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., suffered a fatal crash just before the start-finish line. While Dale Jr. never won a Cup Series title like his father, he claimed two Daytona 500 victories and two Xfinity Series championships.

Now, he is the proud co-owner of NASCAR team JR Motorsports with his sister, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, continuing the Earnhardt family's legacy in the sport.

Michael Waltrip congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on ‘great’ Daytona 500 week: “Your smiles were fun to see”

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip congratulated Dale Earnhardt Jr. as JR Motorsports debuted in the prestigious Daytona 500. Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier drove the #40 Chevrolet in the highly anticipated event, delivering an impressive performance and securing a top-10 finish for his team.

"Your smiles were fun to see my friend. Congrats on a great@DAYTONA 500 week @DaleJr@JRMotorsports," Waltrip wrote on X.

Notably, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron secured his second consecutive victory in the prestigious Daytona 500, making history as the youngest driver to achieve this feat. He followed in the footsteps of Jeff Gordon, who accomplished the same milestone while piloting the iconic #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

