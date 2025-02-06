$300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. laughs off fan’s ‘need to reconsider’ suggestion to his new show’s doubter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. laughed off a critic in a recent social media exchange before the launch of his new podcast, Bless Your Hardt. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and his wife, Amy, will release the first episode on February 6, discussing their marriage, parenthood, and everyday quirks of the Earnhardt household.

Promoting the new podcast, Dirty Mo Media member Andrew Kurland interviewed several NASCAR fans at Bowman Gray Stadium. He asked fans whether the "toilet seat must be left up or down," a hot topic of debate at the Earnhardt household. Kurland received some hilarious responses, which he later shared on X (formerly Twitter).

While the promotional video received many positive responses, one X user, Nancy Medico, commented that they had zero interest in the podcast or the topic of debate. Nancy's blunt comment read:

"Sorry…zero interest in this."

Another X user, @Brockway5353, humorously criticized Nancy, sarcastically writing that her comment would prevent fans from tuning into the new podcast, and tagged the NASCAR Hall of Famer in the post. Dale Jr., worth $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), responded to Nancy, asking her to lighten up and give their new podcast a try:

"Really? I think all of nascar was hoping that Nancy Medico would be listening and watching. I don’t think I’m gonna like it if you’re not into it. Man .. I wish there was a way to change your mind but this shows screwed if Nancy doesn’t have any interest. @DaleJr you need to reconsider.. Nancy isn’t into it," X user @Brockway5353 wrote.

"😂😂😂 so funny. Lighten up Nancy!" Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded.

The first episode of Bless Your Hardt, featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy is scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 6.

Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. promote their latest podcast

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy, has made several appearances on Dale Jr. Download, which have made her a fan favorite. Listeners have been drawn to her stories and insights into the Earnhardt household, often leaving them wanting more of her takes and behind-the-scenes stories.

With growing demand from fans, Dale Jr. and Amy are set to offer a glimpse into their marriage and parenthood journey through their new weekly podcast, Bless Your Hardt. The series promises to give an unfiltered and entertaining look into the lives of NASCAR's beloved couple.

"We’re really excited to invite everyone into the crazy, beautiful, and sometimes messy world we live in! I’ve been interested in doing a podcast for a while now and have just been waiting for the right fit. ‘Bless Your ’Hardt’ is going to be a fun way to share stories and antics about what it’s like to juggle life, marriage and parenting life in the Earnhardt house. Looking forward to another project with Dale and hope our listeners enjoy!" Amy was quoted by DirtyMoMedia.com.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is excited to dive into a new weekly podcast with his wife and expects plenty of laughs on the show.

