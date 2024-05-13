$300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Brad Keselowski's HUGE win after 110-race drought

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in awe of Brad Keselowski's historic win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski snapped his 110-race winless streak on Sunday when he fended off teammate Chris Buescher to win a NASCAR race for the first time in three years. His last win before Sunday had come in the GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021 as a driver for Team Penske.

The win is Keselowski's first since becoming a co-owner of RFK Racing in 2022. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion had won 35 races prior to Sunday. His win was also Ford's first victory in the 2024 season. The manufacturer, which won all three series last year, had previously failed to register a single victory so far in 2024.

Following the race, former Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. congratulated Keselowski on his victory. The 49-year-old, who is worth $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Awesome race today. Big congrats to @keselowski on the win. And @joshberry with a hell of a run to p3."

Brad Keselowski jubilant on Darlington win

Keselowski started his race in second position behind 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick. The duo were involved in a neck-to-neck battle in the final stages of the race. With 33 laps to go, Reddick and Keselowski were passed by Chris Buescher, who claimed the lead in the race after missing out on the victory in Kansas last weekend by a margin of 0.001s.

A three-way battle between the trio resulted in Reddick taking out Buescher, handing Keselowski the lead once again. The RFK Racing driver emerged victorious ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs.

Reflecting on his win, Brad Keselowski expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to compete at Darlington, a track rich in NASCAR history. He stated after the race (via Motorsport.com):

"What a heck of a day. It’s Darlington, so whether it’s your first win, your last win, this is a really special track. The history of NASCAR, it’s as tough as it gets, and that battle at the end with my teammate and Tyler Reddick, we just laid it all out on the line, it was freaking awesome."

"I thought it couldn’t get much better than Kansas. It did today. That was awesome. I’m so glad you guys got to see that. That was incredible," he added.

Brad Keselowski is now in the 11th position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 344 points to his name courtesy of the Darlington win and 5 top-5 finishes.