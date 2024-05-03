$300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. receives priceless piece of dad's legacy from former pit crew member

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was presented with a heartwarming gift, symbolic of his father's legacy, from Danny "Chocolate" Myers and Kirk Shelmerdine in the latest episode of Dale Jr Download.

Chocolate Myers worked as a fueler for the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team. He was an integral part of the pit crew during all of Dale Earnhardt Sr's six championship triumphs with RCR. Kirk Shelmerdine served as the crew chief of the #3 Chevy team from 1984 to 1992.

In a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, Myers presented Dale Earnhardt Jr his father's iconic goggles as a gift. Myers fondly reminisced how he would retrieve the goggles from the #3 Chevy every week after the race.

"I got ready to come down here and I looked around and I'm going - I've got a couple of things right. And remember I was the guy that when we came back from the race track, went out put the car on the lift, started to get it clean and your dad would always take these off and leave them hanging on the mirror and I would always reach in and grab them. These are a pair of your dad's goggles," Myers said.

The former 'Flying Aces' RCR pit crew member further mentioned that these particular goggles were from a Daytona Duel win, which he inscribed on the strap. However, he later confessed that he forgot to mention the year:

"I wrote on the strap when I took them out of the car 'Winner Daytona 125'. Now unfortunately, when I wrote that on there I didn't put what year. So these could be [from any year]... cause we won it ten years straight man and nobody's ever going to do that. So I wanted to give you those to hang on the wall."

Dale Earnhardt Sr. won 10 straight duel races between 1990-99 and won 34 races at the Daytona International Speedway, including the 1998 Daytona 500 victory.

Chocolate Myers reminisces about flying with Dale Sr. in front of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danny Myers shared with Dale Earnhardt Jr his fond memories about flying with his dad to and from the race tracks, remembering them as some of the most cherished times of his career.

Myers added that the only bad part of the flights was playing cards with Dale Earnhardt Jr's dad, as he would never let anyone else win.

"The only bad part was if you were playing cards with your dad, you had to lose. He wasn't getting off the plane until he won the card game. If you finally won some of his money you weren't gonna keep it because he was gonna get it back before they opened the door and get off the airplane," Myers said [at 6:23]

Kirk Shelmerdine chimed in, saying that Dale Sr. would win a majority of the card games:

"You could cut the deck with him 10 times and he would win eight of them."