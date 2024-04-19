$300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shares wise words to Bubba Wallace on the baby's due date

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt has shared her piece of advice for soon-to-be-parent, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace took to social media on Thursday to announce the major news of his impending parenthood. The two-time NASCAR Cup race winner and his wife Amanda will become parents to a baby later this year. The couple wrote on Instagram:

"Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, We’ll be mom and dad! Baby Wallace coming October 2024."

A noteworthy aspect of this announcement is the fact that the couple will be blessed with their baby around the first week of October, a similar time to Bubba Wallace's own birthday. The Alabama native even took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a hilarious conversation with his wife regarding the possibility of their child sharing a birthday week. He wrote:

"Wife: “It would be the worst to have a baby on your birthday/birthday week” Me: “well damn…okay” Coming…my birthday week🤣🤣🤣"

When NASCAR's official handle shared Wallace's tweet on Instagram, many parents who share a birthday/birth week with their kids revealed their personal experiences. Among those was the wife of two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt.

Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have been blessed with two daughters. Isla Rose Earnhardt was born in April 2018, while Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt was born in October 2020. The latter was born mere two days after the birthday of his father, $300 million worth Dale Jr. (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Reflecting on their own family dynamics, Amy commented:

"Our second, Nicole, came two days after Dale's birthday and they are thick as thieves! It's going to be amazing!"

Amy Earnhardt's comment

What is Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s one habit that annoys wife Amy?

Beyond the realm of parenting, Amy Earnhardt recently provided insight into the dynamics of her marriage to Dale Jr. Starring in a recent episode of Earnhardt's Dale Jr Download podcast, Amy revealed:

"I can't stand having dirty dishes in the sink or like having food sitting out. The closet thing doesn't bother me it's clean stuff and it's not going to create a bug problem, whereas the dishes will."

She added:

"I get real annoyed with Dale because he'll just go and put his plate he's used in the soapy nasty water so now I have to fish it out and that's really annoying."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt tied the knot in 2016, on New Year's Eve. Their marriage ceremony took place in Earnhardt's home state of North Carolina, at Richard Childress' Childress Vineyards.

