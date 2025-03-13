$300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares a hilarious drunk man analogy to Kenny Wallace’s dirt car look

Dale Earnhardt Jr., worth $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has hilariously reacted to the dirt car that NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace will race on local tracks, starting April 4. Wallace also revealed his racing schedule.

Ad

Wallace will be in Granite City or Brownstown, Illinois, on Fridays. On Saturdays, he will be in Pevely, Missouri, or Highland, Illinois, wrote the 61-year-old native of St. Louis on X.

The post had four photos attached, one of which was of Wallace’s battered No. 36 car. Dale Jr. joked about that particular image, saying:

“Trying to walk back to the hotel after a full day in Key West.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most respected dignitaries in NASCAR today. During his career in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Hall of Famer amassed 26 wins, including a pair of Daytona 500s. His last win came at Phoenix Raceway in 2015.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement a year later and transitioned to a new role as a color commentator for NBC Sports. But he never gave up racing. The man has been known to compete in at least one race each season until 2024.

Ad

Dale Jr. will not run any NASCAR-sanctioned race in 2025, as he is set to join TNT Sports and Amazon Prime’s broadcast teams. However, he will be seen driving his iconic No. 8 Budweiser Chevy in select late-model races.

"It is an incredible opportunity for me to be able to reunite with Budweiser, and the No. 8," Earnhardt Jr. said last year in October (via ESPN). "Budweiser and I had some great memories with that iconic scheme and number. We've always supported each other over the years. It's going to be really special for me to be able to represent that brand on the racetrack again."

Ad

For the first time in 17 years, Dale Jr. wheeled his famous “Bud King of Beers" paint scheme at Florence Motor Speedway on November 23, 2024. Although his day ended early due to a fuel pump issue, the race drew a large crowd.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to last week’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called out former Cup Series driver Aric Almirola for his aggressive driving style during last week’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Almirola bagged the win over Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, marking his first victory of the season.

Ad

Had it been a young race car driver with little experience, Dale Jr. would have perhaps let it slide. But Almirola is a driver with hundreds of Cup Series starts under his belt.

“We would maybe expect this out of a young, hungry rookie," Earnhardt Jr. explained. "Then all of us in our mind would go, 'God, he’s got to learn to race with more respect. Wins are going to come. He’s talented, he doesn’t need to do it that way.' But this is Aric Almirola, who has ran his entire Cup career.”

Ad

“He’s out there like, 'I don’t give a f***.' I think a lot of us don’t really know how to think about the Xfinity race. I know that it sucked for Bowman,” Earnhardt added.

Nevertheless, it marked Almirola’s eighth win in the Xfinity Series. He previously drove the No. 10 Ford Mustang for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 40-year-old driver is currently running a nine-race schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback