$300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares long-flight pastimes where racing games miss the podium

NASCAR driver-turned-commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently talked about how he keeps himself engaged in his free time. The 49-year-old spoke about how he plays a series of mobile games to pass the time on long flight journeys.

In a Dale Jr Download Ask Jr segment, a fan asked the $300M worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. (as per Celebrity Net Worth) to suggest games that could be played during a long flight. The former NASCAR driver responded:

"Here's my games all right: PUBG mobile, WGT golf, Call of Duty, IGP manager, Madden NFL, SimCity, Horse racing. Mike (Davis) made me download that I don't play that too much. Tetris, the program which is college football management," he said (at 2:41).

The part-time Xfinity driver also talked about a casino game called Craps, which involves players betting on the outcomes of the roll of a pair of dice.

"I've got a couple of craps games, I'm trying to learn how to play craps. I always wanted to kind of learn how to get better at that always see that. We go to Vegas once or twice a year for the racing and you walk by those tables and it looks like everybody's having so much fun but I've never had the knowledge to go up there and play," Earnhard Jr added (3:01).

Dale Earnhardt Jr revealed his favorite board game

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Davis, the co-host of the Dale Jr Download podcast, talked about a couple of board games they indulged in during their free time.

In an episode of the Ask Jr segment of Dale Jr Download, a fan asked Junior about his favorite board game and the games he plays on the occasion of "family game night". Dale Jr. said his favorite board game was "Monopoly".

"Monopoly by far… Man, I mean Monopoly is awesome," Dale Jr said (9:39).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. added that as a father to two daughters, he occasionally plays games like Candyland with his daughter Isla. He claimed that once the kids grow old enough, they can play "sophisticated games" like Monopoly.