$300M-worth Dale Jr. calls Chase Briscoe a ‘dangerous’ playoff threat rivals should be 'concerned' about

Chase Briscoe's back-to-back wins in the Cook Out Southern 500 race have got everyone around the NASCAR world talking about him. The latest one added to the list is the sport's foremost storyteller, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The veteran driver talked about Briscoe as a potential threat to all playoff drivers and advised them to be concerned about his form.

Briscoe started the race from second on the grid and managed to keep behind a charging Tyler Reddick, driving the No. 45 car, during the late stages of the race, marking consecutive wins at the Cook Out Southern 500. He dominated the race, leading 309 out of the total 367 laps, winning both stages.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is worth $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), shared his opinions about Briscoe after he secured his second win this season.

"Dude, he is dangerous. I’d be a little concerned if I was in the competition. I’d be looking at him, going, ‘He’s got to be one of the guys I need to worry about.’ He’s a little different in the playoffs. He said, ‘Man, I love pressure.’

"And then he goes out and wins one of the hardest races of the year, the Southern 500, back-to-back. I don’t know if he can win at all, but he’s going to ruin another sure contender. If there’s a final four you feel like are locks, he’s going to boot somebody out,” Earnhardt Jr. said, via Dale Jr. Download.

With the win this Sunday, Briscoe made several records that will go down in the history books. He became the Eighth Stock Racing driver to win consecutive races at the track named "Too Tough to Tame." This list includes names like Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Cale Yarborough.

Chase Briscoe shares a wholesome moment with his son after the Darlington win

Chase Briscoe won the first playoff race of the season last weekend at Darlington Raceway. This marked the driver's second consecutive win in the Cook Out Southern 500, adding him to an exclusive list of drivers who have won one Crown Jewel race twice in their career.

Briscoe was accompanied by his wife and son, and Brooks was by his side on the track after the race had ended. He recalled a wholesome moment he had with his son during the race celebrations while talking to the media post the race.

"In Victory Lane, he’s drinking a milkshake, high-fiving everybody, standing on the car. It’s pretty cool. It’s cool to obviously have him here. I have my family here. The twins are here. First time they’ve ever been here. Even getting to have Brooks ride with me in the car. I watched Harvick do it all the time with his kids," Chase Briscoe said, via Cup Scene.

With this win, Chase Briscoe has confirmed his spot in the Round of 12 in the playoffs. He leads the NASCAR Cup Series rankings with 2070 points scored so far. The driver will be back in action for the Cup race this weekend in Illinois.

