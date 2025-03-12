$300M-worth Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt makes bold hoodie statement in latest Instagram story

Amy Earnhardt, wife of retired NASCAR Cup Series star Dale Earnhardt Jr., posted on Instagram to show off a hoodie with a bold and somewhat humorous statement written on it. The wife of the former driver deemed it her "outfit of the day" along with a black hat and sunglasses.

Ad

Amy shared a mirror selfie of her fit on an Instagram story. She sported a light blue hoodie with a cartoon photo of an old-fashioned schoolgirl. The hoodie read "Sorry for having great ti*s and correct opinions" in black lettering. Amy penned the "outfit of the day" acronym as a caption.

"#ootd," she wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram @mrsamyearnhardt

Amy was active on Instagram this week as she posted a video of her and Dale's two daughters, Isla and Nicole. She explained that the family took a spring break trip to the USS Yorktown, a World War II and Korean War aircraft carrier, now a museum ship in South Carolina. Her caption read:

Ad

Trending

"Obligatory parental history lesson on spring break. The USS Yorktown was very cool."

Ad

Amy posted another video from the South Carolina family trip on Wednesday as she and her husband started their day on the beach. She wrote:

"Best way to start the day"

Ad

Amy's husband, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is one of the most recognizable names in the history of NASCAR. The 15-time Most Popular Driver retired from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2017 season. The son of the late Dale Earnhardt won 26 Cup races, including two Daytona 500s, and was a two-time Xfinity Series champion in 1998 and 1999.

Today, Earnhardt owns Jr. Motorsports, an Xfinity Series team that fields four full-time teams. Last season, the organization won its fourth Xfinity Series title as Justin Allgaier captured the 2024 championship. The team previously won championships with Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick - now some of the biggest stars at the Cup level.

Ad

Dale Jr. and his wife Amy recently started a podcast

Dale Earnhardt Jr., host of his own podcast "Dale Jr. Download," has had his wife, Amy, as a guest on the show many times. Now, the couple has their own podcast under the same Dirty Mo Media brand that started this year.

The couple debuted "Bless Your Hardt" last month as they dive into personal stories and other aspects of their marriage. Dirty Mo Media announced the release of the first episode last month, writing:

Ad

"Laughter is the best medicine - so maybe this show really is therapeutic for all of us 🙌 The first episode of #BlessYourHardt is out right now wherever you get your podcasts!"

Dale Jr. and Amy have been married since New Year's Eve of 2016. The couple has two daughters, Isla and Nicole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback