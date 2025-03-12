$300M-worth Dale Jr. tempers expectations with a straightforward message after Goodyear’s Phoenix move: “Don’t get so excited about what we saw”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Goodyear’s introduction of an option tire at Phoenix Raceway. Designed to improve grip and enhance competition, the new tire performed well during the Shriners Children's 500. However, while acknowledging its success, Dale Jr. cautioned drivers and teams against getting overly 'excited' just yet.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepped into NASCAR in 1996, following his father’s legacy. He quickly made his mark, winning consecutive Xfinity Series titles in 1998 and 1999. Over his career, Dale Jr., who is worth $300M (as per Celebrity Net Worth), claimed 50 wins across NASCAR’s top two divisions. However, he never secured a Cup Series championship like his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., who won seven.

In the most recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former Xfinity Series champion gave his verdict on the expectations from Goodyear's option tire.

Ad

Trending

"It's my hope that we don't get so excited about what we saw Sunday that we think 'Oh primary and option should be what we do going forward', and I mean I look I could be wrong about that. I know that some people like the race. I thought the race was compelling, but basically man, you put the option tire on and you drove through the field and I wasn't that surprised by that or or even that really compelled by it," he said [10:30 onwards]

Ad

"It was a softer tire and the guy passed everybody and went up front. [...] In the end, everybody kind of wandered back to where they belong and finished about where they should have finished," he added.

Ad

Notably, Zane Smith and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher saw significant gains using the option tire at Phoenix. Starting P26 and P13, respectively, both drivers capitalized on the added grip, with Smith securing a P9 finish and Buescher charging to an impressive P5 by the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Dale Jr.'s JRM drivers secured decent results in the GOVX 200 at Phoenix. Reigning Cup Series champion Justin Allgaier secured a top-five finish, while Sammy Smith and Connor Zilisch finished P14 and P16, respectively.

Ad

Dale Jr.'s title-winning driver makes a shocking revelation in the wake of Aric Almirola’s Phoenix controversy

Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola found themselves at the center of controversy in the final moments of the GOVX 200 at Phoenix. Bowman, leading on the outside line, was poised for victory when Almirola, running in second, door-slammed him just before the finish line, seizing the win in dramatic fashion.

Ad

Following the end, Dale Jr.'s #7 driver, Justin Allgaier, shared that it was 'fair game' at Phoenix, which NASCAR visits twice a year.

“I think Alex knew the position he was in on the outside; you don't want to be in that position [...] That same move has happened a thousand times here whether it be for a win or a championship, whatever. So, I think at this point everything is fair game. We're a full-contact sport; I don't know that there are any rules anymore,” he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

NASCAR will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback