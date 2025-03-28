$30M-worth actor turned racer Frankie Muniz reflects on his 'magical week in Miami'

Frankie Muniz shared a series of images reflecting on his race weekend in Miami. Additionally, the $30M worth (according to CelebrityNetWorth) actor-turned-driver has teased exciting news of his old show Malcolm in the Middle. Driving the No. 33 Ford F-150, Muniz is in the middle of his first full-time season in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Muniz made his fourth start of the season in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami last Friday. He qualified down the order at 29th, 2.09 seconds behind the pole lap. However, he made up places in the race and finished at 24th, earning him a points haul of 13. Meanwhile, 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson participated in the race and went on to take the checkered flag.

On Friday, Frankie Muniz uploaded a series of images on Instagram, featuring his son's birthday party and a trip to the beach. The carousel also featured an image of him posing with his Ford, repainted with his new sponsor, Ryder System. Capturing the theme of the weekend, Muniz captioned the post:

"Truly a magical week in Miami. Started with an insanely fun race with @rydersystem and @ford. Sure, we finished 24th but it was one of the most fun times I've had in a race car to date. Then my son's birthday was on Saturday. My mom, sister brother in-law and nieces sure made him feel so special. Also some much needed rest and relaxation at the beach. I race in Martinsville tomorrow then head straight to Vancouver to start filming the Malcolm reboot! Gonna be a busy year. PS, I thought I was in much better shape than I see in the photo. Extra gym sessions coming up!"

Muniz began his acting career in 2000 as a child star in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. He gained worldwide recognition as the lead for Agent Cody Banks in 2003. However, he announced a hiatus from acting to pursue professional racing in 2008.

Frankie Muniz previously recorded a similar 24th-place finish at the Penzoil 400 held in Las Vegas. He heads into his fifth race at Martinsville ranked 20th in the standings with 64 points. With a top-ten finish and a DNF, he has an average finish of 21.

Frankie Muniz says a lack of respect from rivals led to Atlanta wreck

Frankie Muniz opened up about his frustration with rivals after a challenging race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22. In his second start to his first full-time season in the Truck Series, Muniz lamented an unfair situation on track that ended his race prematurely.

After an impressive debut in the Daytona 500 with a tenth-place finish, Muniz was running at 11th when he got squeezed from the inside on a three-wide situation. Consequently, he made an evasive maneuver that saw him making contact with Connor Mosack, driving the No. 81 Chevrolet. With 30 laps remaining, he slapped the wall and endured significant damage that forced him to retire.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass from Fox Sports, Frankie Muniz recounted the incident and said:

"I definitely don't get respect out there, 100 percent. Nobody goes with me. Someone put me three wide, pushed me up into the car that was on my outside, and we were out. "

NASCAR Truck Series heads into the fifth round at Martinsville Motor Speedway on Friday, March 28. Broadcast begins at 7.30 PM ET on FS1 and Sirius XM.

