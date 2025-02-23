$30M-worth actor-turner-driver Frankie Muniz demands ‘respect’ in NASCAR: “I don't think anyone expects us to run there”

Frankie Muniz, known famously for his work in the sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle” and more recently as a full-time NASCAR Truck Series driver, voiced his frustration after crashing out of Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The actor-turned-racer, who is reportedly worth $35 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, expressed that he doesn’t feel like he gets the respect he deserves on the track.

Ad

Muniz, who started his NASCAR journey in 2024 with Reaume Brothers Racing for four races, officially kicked off his first full-time season in 2025. Last weekend, he showed his potential by securing his first top-10 finish at Daytona International Speedway after starting in 14th place.

However, his momentum was cut short at Atlanta when he crashed out of the race after being pushed wide by Daniel Hemric and into Connor Mosack. The wreck prevented him from securing back-to-back top-10 results. Speaking to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass after the race, Frankie Muniz didn’t hold back on his thoughts.

Ad

Trending

"I definitely don't get respect out there - 100 percent. Nobody goes with me. I think someone pushed me up into a car that was on my outside and we were out. I think we were close to the top 10, which is a great showing for my team. I don't think anyone expects us to run there, so the fact we were there on merit, no lucky breaks — we raced our way up there,” he shared.

Ad

"I'm obviously upset... I'm hoping to earn respect out there, you know what I mean? I hope with how tight I was racing people - and I was fairly clean the whole time - that'll be the case," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Racing at the Daytona International Speedway was a ‘coming full circle’ moment for Muniz.

Frankie Muniz once met Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Daytona

Frankie Muniz once had the chance to meet a legend of the sport; Dale Earnhardt Sr. The actor-turned-racer was recently seen in an old video talking about his experience meeting the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion at Daytona.

The video, which surfaced on social media through the X account “Dudes Posting Their W’s,” captured Muniz recalling the special moment. In the video, a young Muniz shared how excited and nervous he was to meet Earnhardt Sr.

Ad

Interestingly, Dale Earnhardt Sr. turned out to be a fan of the sitcom ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ and enjoyed watching the show with his family.

“Frankie Muniz met Dale Earnhardt Sr in 2001 on the tragic day he died at the Daytona 500. Now years later racing at Daytona, finishing 10th in Daytona himself comes full circle," the caption of the video read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muniz thanked Earnhardt for his kind words and wished him luck before the race. Tragically, this encounter took place on the same day Earnhardt Sr. lost his life on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Now that Muniz has competed at Daytona himself, his journey seems to have come full circle. After his top-10 finish, Frankie Muniz spoke about his strategy at Daytona and shared that, at first, he was not sure about his strategy of hanging back, but it ultimately paid off.

Ad

“We were… We're smart. You know, I thought there'd be a lot more wrecks early in the race, you know, so like I started second-guessing the decision of hanging back because no one is wrecking. But man, it worked out. I'm happy. This was great. It's awesome,” Muniz said.

With a two-week break in the Truck Series schedule, Frankie Muniz will return to racing for the Ecosave 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"