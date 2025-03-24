NASCAR veteran driver Greg Biffle recently revealed his interest in substituting Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports during the All-Star Cup race qualifying.

During a Q&A session on his Instagram, $30M-worth Biffle (according to Celebrity Net Worth) was asked if he would qualify in place of Lasrson for the annual non-championship NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He responded:

"Absolutely would love to get in a Hendrick car !!"

Biffle's story on March 24. Source: @gbiffle on Instagram

In a previous story, Biffle also shared his favorite NASCAR track after a fan asked the question:

"If you could go back in time during your NASCAR career, what was your favorite racetrack?" a fan asked.

"Michigan." Greg Biffle wrote.

Biffle's story on March 24. Source: @gbiffle on Instagram

Greg Biffle competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between the early 2000s and mid to 2010s. He drove for Jack Roush's team for most of his career and collected 19 times in the No. 16 Ford. Biffle won his last NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway in 2013. The former NASCAR Truck and Xfinity champion also won the Southern 500 twice and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

"Carl...please jump in the No. 5 car" - Kyle Larson on pick for substitute during Indy-Charlotte double

Kyle Larson previously stated that he would like NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards to drive his car during practice for the NASCAR All-Star Race while he competes in the Indy 500 qualifiers.

During an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass in February this year, Larson said:

"I think it would be great, that’s my pick this year. I’ve mentioned it to Jeff Gordon and Cliff [Daniels], but nobody outside of that. So, it’s not anything serious right now, but that’s who I would pick. I think that would make a huge splash in the sport and be great...Carl, if you happen to see this, please jump in the No. 5 car. We want you."

However, Edwards, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year, declined the offer this month. The 28-time NASCAR Cup Series winner retired in 2016 and will join Amazon Prime Video as a studio analyst for NASCAR races.

Edwards will start the new role on May 25 for the Coca-Cola 600. He’ll work alongside Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson attempted the Double last year but missed the start of the Coca-Cola 600 after a rain delay of the Indianapolis 500. He will try his second attempt at completing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, this Memorial Day weekend in May.

