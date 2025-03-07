$30M-worth Greg Biffle surprises wife Cristina with the ‘perfect motor home’: “It’s everything I've ever wanted”

Former Roush Fenway Racing driver Greg Biffle recently shared a video on his YouTube channel showing a surprise he got for his wife - a camper van. Biffle's video showed how he procured the camper, along with the attached Ford F-100 truck he purchased for his family to take more road trips. The video also showed how the driver took his wife to get her surprise gift and her reaction to the new addition to their garage.

Biffle's wife Cristina caps off the video talking about her feelings about the 1966 Avion Camper, explaining how this is something that she was hoping to have and it matches her expectations:

"It’s just everything I've ever wanted,” said Cristina in the video [23:03 onwards]

Greg Biffle's YouTube channel has multiple videos of the driver purchasing vehicles and their components as a surprise for his wife. Other purchases include an F350 Ford Centurion 4-Door Bronco, a Super Flo Engine Dyno, as well as miscellaneous gifts like a giant rooster statue, and a large metal fish figurine. Greg and his wife have been married since 2023, and have one son together.

Greg Biffle stepped away from racing full-time in NASCAR in 2016. The Washington native started his national stock-car racing career in 1996 driving for Bown Racing in the Xfinity Series. He raced his first full-time season for Roush Racing in the 1998 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he also won Rookie of the Year. Biffle would go on to secure a championship win in the truck series in 2000 and the Xfinity Series in 2002.

Most recently, he secured a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race win in 2019 driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and also competed in five Cup Series races for NY Racing in 2022.

Biffle, who has a 30-million-dollar net worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is the first driver to have won an Xfinity and a Truck Series championship.

Greg Biffle discusses his future Daytona 500 plans

Greg Biffle (44) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb 15th, 2022 - Source: Imagn

As part of the five races that Greg Biffle drove for NY Racing in 2022 was an entry into the 'Great American Race', where he started 28th and finished 36th. While the driver did not participate in last month's running of the Daytona 500, he has explained that he is planning on coming back to the track sometime in the future.

In an interview from November of last year, Biffle discussed his 2025 race plans as well as what he's planning beyond that:

"I definitely will be [at the Daytona 500 in February]. I love that time of the year and Daytona, so I’ll be down there wandering around, but as far as being behind the wheel, it’s probably unlikely [in 2025]. I want to put something together and run another [Daytona 500] in a good, competitive car. So I need to get off my butt and start working on it and find a good car to drive," said Biffle [via Motorsports Wire]

At the Cup Level, Greg Biffle drove for Roush Fenway Racing for his entire full-time career and secured 19 wins, 92 Top-fives, and 175 Top-10s, and has been named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

