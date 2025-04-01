$30M-worth Malcolm in the Middle fame Frankie Muniz celebrates wife Paige's birthday sharing their 'very first photo together'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note wishing his wife, Paige, on her birthday. She turned 32 on March 30, the same day NASCAR held the Cup Series Cook Out 400 race at Martinsville Speedway.

Paige and Muniz have been together since 2016. The couple got married on October 3, 2019, and currently live in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their four-year-old son, Mauz Mosley Muniz. The $30 million-worth driver (as per Celebrity Net Worth) posted:

“9 years ago, we held each other in this, our very first photo together. Hearts racing, smiling huge, and no idea of the incredible journey ahead. Every laugh, every tear, every adventure since has only made me more grateful for that day... And for my wife Paige.”

“Today is her birthday and as we celebrate her day I'm reminded that this picture isn't just a memory... It's the beginning of the best story I've ever lived. Happy Birthday to my soulmate @pogmuniz ! You are everything! Here's to forever with you,” he added.

Muniz is best known for playing the titular role in the 2000 Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, for which he was nominated for not one but two Golden Globe Awards, besides an Emmy. Ahead of this year, he joined Reaume Brothers Racing, driving the No. 33 under a full-time schedule.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Reaume Brothers Racing full-time in 2025. My longstanding relationship with Ford has been a game changer, and I am thrilled to help facilitate additional support allowing us to tap into their exceptional technical and engineering resources. I’m confident that this synergy will elevate Reaume Brothers Racing and help us achieve great things together. I can’t wait to get started.”

However, Muniz’s 2025 season has been an uphill battle. Besides his top-10 performance at Daytona earlier this year, the actor-turned-racer hasn’t been able to finish higher than P24. Last week at Martinsville, Muniz got handed his second DNF of the season.

Frankie Muniz on “fun times” amid son’s fourth birthday

Following last Friday’s (March 28) race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Frankie Muniz took to Instagram, reflecting on his son Mauz’s fourth birthday. He uploaded a carousel showcasing several heartwarming moments inside the Muniz household. In the caption, Muniz said,

“Truly a magical week in Miami. Started with an insanely fun race with @rydersystem and @ford. Sure, we finished 24th but it was one of the most fun times l've had in a race car to date. Then my son's birthday was on Saturday. My mom, sister brother in-law and nieces sure made him feel so special. Also some much needed rest and relaxation at the beach.”

“I race in Martinsville tomorrow then head straight to Vancouver to start filming the Malcolm reboot! Gonna be a busy year. PS, I thought I was in much better shape than I see in the photo. Extra gym sessions coming up,” Muniz added.

Malcolm in the Middle is all set to return this year with a four-episode revival. This means the NASCAR Truck Series driver will be seen playing a grown-up Malcolm alongside parents Hal and Lois, played by Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

