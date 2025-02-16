$30M worth NASCAR veteran shares selfie with Donald Trump ahead of Daytona 500

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle took to his official social media account to share a selfie with Donald Trump. Biffle met Trump when the President of the United States attended the 2025 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

For the second time in five years, Donald Trump attended NASCAR's biggest race at the iconic Speedway. As the 47th United States President arrived at the track, he was flocked by racing officials, drivers, and veterans, including NASCAR veteran Biffle.

Biffle and NASCAR's winningest driver, Richard Petty, met Donald Trump at the track, as they had short conversations. During their meeting, Biffle took a quick selfie with Trump and posted the photo on his official X account later on. Sharing two photos (one was the selfie, and another a screenshot of footage of his taking the selfie), he tagged Donald Trump and wrote,

"@realDonaldTrump"

Here's the post on the micro-blogging site by Greg Biffle:

Greg Biffle, who is worth $30 million (As per Celebrity Net Worth) is a former Cup Series driver with 515 races to his name in over 16 years. He claimed 19 wins, 13 poles and 175 Top 10s. Biffle's best finish in a season came in 2005 when he finished second to Tony Stewart in the Cup Series.

His last race Cup Series race was the 2022 GEICO 500 at Talladega. Besides the Cup Series, Biffle also raced in the Xfinity and Truck Series, where he won championships in 2002 and 2000, respectively.

The ongoing Daytona race is the 67th edition of the event and is taking place at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway track. It is the first of the two races that takes place at this track. The second one is Coke Zero Sugar 400, which takes place later in the season.

Rain halted progress of Daytona 500

Despite NASCAR's precautionary measure of preponing the Daytona 500 race by an hour, it turned out to be futile. Just a few laps after the green flag, NASCAR pushed the caution button and red-flagged the race due to rain.

Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing started the race from the pole alongside Austin Cindric of Team Penske. However, at the time of the red flag, 2024 Daytona 500 winner William Byron was leading the race.

According to the latest report by Fox Sports journalist, Bob Pockrass, the rain delayed the race for nearly three hours, nine minutes, and fifty-nine seconds. At the time of publishing this article, only 20 out of 200 laps were completed in nearly four hours.

