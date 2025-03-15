$30M worth Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson pens emotional note reflecting on her 20s as she turns 30 this year 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson just turned 30. On the occasion, the Kentucky native shared a picture on Instagram with her husband and one-year-old son, Stetson Steele, along with a heartfelt note.

Madyson, who currently works as a communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council, expressed her gratitude for all the gifts that life had sent her way through the years. As a 30-year-old, she felt rejuvenated and better equipped to move towards her personal goals, she added.

“So many lessons learned and so much growth in my 20s,” Madyson wrote. “I learned what I will and won’t tolerate in friendships and relationships, that life is way too short to hold grudges, and that kindness really doesn’t cost a thing (and goes a long way).”

Madyson earned her Bachelor’s degree in Communications from The Ohio State University back in 2016. Two years later, she completed her Masters in Organizational Communications from Ohio University and moved to North Carolina to work in the motorsports industry. That’s also when she met her future husband.

“To cap it all off, we had our sweet son when I was 29. I feel like my heart could explode. How did I ever live without these two boys?? Let’s see what this 30 thing is all about. I heard 30s are the new 20s anyway,” she added.

Madyson is often seen alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on race days. The Olive Branch, Mississippi native is in his fifth year with the newly rebranded Hyak Motorsports. Last year, the $30 million-worth driver (via Celebrity Net Worth) signed a multi-year contract extension with the organization that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 47 in 2025 and beyond.

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in Victory Lane,” Ricky StenhouseJr. said in a statement last year. “Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together.”

Stenhouse Jr. is vying for his first win of the season and his fifth overall in Las Vegas.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shares exclusive family carousel wishing Madyson on her special day

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wished his wife on her birthday by dropping a carousel on Instagram on March 13. In the caption, he wrote,

"So long 20s, Happy 30th Birthday to my best friend, wife, and rock of our family. Can’t wait to celebrate you this next week and for ever. I love you!!"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson got engaged in 2021 while on a trek to Cathedral Rock in Sedona, California. The following year, they tied the knot against the picturesque setting of River Ashley in South Carolina (via People).

Towards the end of December 2023, Madyson and Stenhouse announced (through Instagram) that they were pregnant with their first child. The couple welcomed Stetson to the world on July 4, 2024.

