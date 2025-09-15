  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • 32-yo Ross Chastain advances after shaky first round, confident of turning things around in next races

32-yo Ross Chastain advances after shaky first round, confident of turning things around in next races

By John Breeden
Modified Sep 15, 2025 22:47 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Despite a lackluster start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Ross Chastain stayed alive and advanced to the Round of 12. The driver of the #1 entered Bristol 19 points above the cut line, and advanced after a 19th-place finish on Saturday night.

Ad

It was a shaky start to the playoffs, but the Florida native is confident in his ability to turn his fortunes around in the Round of 12. The 32-year-old spoke to motorsports insider Bob Pockrass about his chances of advancing through the next round. With New Hampshire, Kansas, and the Charlotte Roval coming up, the Trackhouse Racing star feels good about his chances to move on to the Round of 8. Here's what Chastain told Pockrass following Bristol:

Ad
Trending
"I feel really good about all three of them. New Hampshire and Kansas, for sure, just on the 1 car specifically. With Shane [Van Gisbergen] at the Roval, just learning from him and continuing to absorb that. A lot of opportunity to go win. Not survive, we want to win, but at the end of the day, you have to survive." (0:36 onwards)
Ad
Ad

Ross Chastain did enough to survive the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The six-time Cup Series winner finished 11th at Darlington, 24th at World Wide Technology Raceway, and 19th at Bristol. He is the sole Trackhouse Racing driver left in the playoffs.

Chastain clinched his spot in the playoffs with a win in the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. It's a bounce back year for Chastain as he failed to make the playoffs last season.

Ad

Trackhouse Racing posted about Ross Chastain advancing in NASCAR playoffs to the Round of 12

The quest to capture Trackhouse Racing's first NASCAR Cup Series championship is still alive for Ross Chastain. The driver of the #1 strung along two top-20 finishes in the opening playoff round and did enough to advance past the Round of 16.

Chastain's team, Trackhouse Racing, took to social media following Saturday night's cutoff race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Trackhouse's social media team made an ecstatic post about their driver advancing in the playoffs. Here's what they wrote via Instagram:

Ad
“HE'S MOVING ON‼️ Ross is locked into the Round 12!!! 🔒”
Ad

Ross Chastain is amid his fourth full-time season behind the wheel of the #1 machine. He joined the team ahead of the 2022 season after spending a year at Chip Ganassi Racing, where he piloted the #42 car.

Chastain has totaled six career Cup victories and finished a best of second in the points standings in 2022. The 2022 season saw Chastain advance to the Championship 4 race after the "Hail Melon" pass on the final lap of the Martinsville playoff race.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by John Breeden
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications