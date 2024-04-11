33-yo Joey Logano challenges NASCAR to 'try something' as short track package debate roars

Joey Logano has pitched in his suggestions to address the NASCAR Cup cars' short-track package issue after the recent debate among drivers.

The NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 race at Martinsville Speedway was yet another lifeless display of racing action for the NetGen cars. With consecutive short-track races in Richmond and Martinsville failing to deliver quality action for the fans, multiple motorsports personnel have come forward to express concerns about NextGen's short-track package.

Adding to the chorus is two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. In a recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano, driver of the No. 22 for Team Penske, emphasized the need for changes to the tire dynamics, suggesting that the current Goodyear tire package is too durable. He said:

"We've got to do something to make the tires fall off. I get it. Listen, here's the deal, Goodyear has built a tire that is too good. If you're looking to buy a tire on the street. That's the tire you want. You want the tire that is going to last forever. But that's not what we want as racers."

Logano proposed experimenting with different tire compounds or track treatments to induce tire wear.

"Groove the tire," he suggested. "Try something. In my mind, there ain't much to lose. If we cannot produce tire wear, I don't know how we can't because we used to - for whatever reason that's harder to do now, I don't know why that is because we used to do that at Martinsville. All the time."

Joey Logano willing to "do crazy stuff" to address the short-track package

Logano urged NASCAR to be willing to take risks and think outside the box in their efforts to improve the on-track product. He said:

"I hate saying it, but we're not an aero package away anymore. It's pretty clear to me that NASCAR does not want to give us more horsepower. So, do something and do it now. Hurry up. Do it now. Try it.

Joey Logano added:

"At any point, I think any of us would be willing to go test anywhere and do some crazy stuff and try it. We've just got to do something big now."

This comes after Logano finished sixth in the Martinsville race on Sunday. Previously, veteran drivers like Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Kyle Busch voiced their concerns over the short-track package following the Cup race.

Joey Logano is yet to win a NASCAR race in over a year. The 33-year-old driver currently finds himself 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after eight races. He has 191 points to his name and a runner-up finish in Richmond.