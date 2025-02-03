“37 more to go”: Chase Elliott sends a message for 2025 NASCAR season after Bowman Gray domination 

Chase Elliott kickstarted his 2025 NASCAR campaign with a triumphant win at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Hendrick Motorsports star held off ever-charging Ryan Blaney in the race's final moments until the checkered flag at the short track.

2020 Cup Series champion Elliott, piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet, dominated the better half of the race after starting on the pole as NASCAR returned to the much-awaited quarter-mile in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Soon after lifting the Bobby Allison Memorial Trophy, the 29-year-old shared his honest feelings in a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and said:

"What's up, guys? Clash winners here at Bowman Gray. Appreciate those that came out. This was an amazing environment for everybody that was here and I hope y'all enjoyed it on TV too. So hey look, great way to start the year. 37 more to go. Hopefully, we can get some more of these and certainly get to enjoy it."

Despite leading 171 of 200 laps, Chase Elliott admitted to having a "tough" battle with Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney till the start/finish line.

"Had a tough race": Chase Elliott shared his honest thoughts after Bowman Gray victory

NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott reflected on his fellow competitors who came close to taking the checkered flag in his post-race conversation. After starting the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium on the pole, Elliott led close to 100 laps before losing the lead to Joe Gibbs Racing's Hamlin.

However, after a brief stint, Rick Hendrick's ace driver took back the lead from the No. 11 driver. Furthermore, on the closing laps of the exhibition race, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney battled Elliott until the end but couldn't make a pass.

Speaking with Fox Sports' Jamie Little, the 19-time Cup race winner reflected on his dominant run and said:

"I know it's not a points race but it is nice to win for sure and just really proud of our team for you know, just continuing to keep our heads down and push forward. Had a tough race, Ryan (Blaney) kept me on a set at the end you know Denny (Hamlin) was really good there at the second half of that break and I just felt like he was kind of riding and I was afraid to lose control of the race and not be able to get it back."

Elliott continued:

"Fortunately, it worked out you know a great way to start the season. Huge thanks to everybody Hendrick Motorsports a lot of hard work over the offseason, we have some great partners. Excited to get to Daytona, it's a great way to start the season."

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott will return to action for the iconic Daytona 500 race for the season's first points-paying race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

