3x NASCAR Modified champion Justin Bonsignore set to compete in Daytona ARCA race with Rette Jones Racing

Three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore will compete in the opening race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series for Rette Jones Racing, as announced by the team on Monday (February 5).

Bonsignore, who competes full-time in NASCAR's Whelen Modified Tour, will make his ARCA Menards Series and Daytona debut driving the #30 Ford Mustang in the ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 pm ET.

The 36-year-old took part in the pre-race practice session last month, which allowed him to test out an ARCA car for the first time at Superspeedway.

Mark Rette, the team owner is excited to have Justin Bonsignore and looking forward to claiming victory with him. In a statement, Rette said:

“We are so thrilled about this opportunity with Justin for Daytona. Justin is incredibly focused on making the most of this opportunity, and we believe we are bringing him a Ford Mustang that he can not only contend with for a top-10 finish but challenge for a win.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to drive for Rette Jones Racing” - Justin Bonsignore

The Holtsville, New York native never would have got the opportunity to race at Daytona if he was not a part of the Road to Daytona program. This program gives NASCAR touring and regional series champions a chance to drive the high banks at iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Justin Bonsignore, who has 40 career wins in Modified Tour expressed his feeling on getting a chance to race at Daytona and ARCA. Bonsignore said in a statement.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to drive for Rette Jones Racing. They have a really strong program, and that should help with my learning curve into the ARCA Menards Series. If this isn’t the biggest race of my career, it’s definitely up there.”

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is my home and forever will be, but to make a start at Daytona International Speedway… it’s something every kid in racing dreams of, and I’m lucky enough to be able to live out my dream.”

Catch Justin Bonsignore in action in his debut ARCA race at Daytona International Speedway next month.