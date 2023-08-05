4 NASCAR legends including Dale Earnhardt who drove for Bud Moore

Dale Earnhardt is a NASCAR legend whose driving prowess and charisma left an indelible mark on the sport.

One significant chapter in Earnhardt's storied career was his time behind the wheel for Bud Moore Engineering, a collaboration that showed the true essence of racing camaraderie.

Bud Moore, a legendary car owner and decorated war veteran from South Carolina, had an illustrious career in NASCAR.

During his tenure, Moore recorded 63 wins, 43 poles, and two NASCAR Grand National championships. Here, we look at four famous names who drove for Bud Moore:

#1 Cotton Owens

In the run-up to the 1961 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Cotton Owens (2013) piloted a Pontiac owned by Moore during the second qualifying race.

Owens' career statistics as a driver and car owner include 41 wins and 38 poles in 487 races.

Owens' notable stint driving for Bud Moore in NASCAR left a great impact on motorsports history. The dynamic partnership showcased Owens' driving prowess and Moore's strategic brilliance.

Owens, a skilled driver, powered Moore's team with numerous victories, cementing their legacy. Their collaboration symbolized a golden era of racing, highlighting teamwork, determination, and innovation.

#2 Fireball Roberts

Fireball Roberts is an iconic figure in motorsports from his time driving for Bud Moore in 1964. The dynamic partnership saw Roberts' exceptional driving skills mesh seamlessly with Moore's strategic genius.

Fireball Roberts was a successful NASCAR driver who won 33 races and had 32 poles in his 206 career NASCAR Grand National races.

Behind the wheel of Moore's machines, Roberts blazed a trail of victories, showcasing an unmatched synergy between driver and team.

#3 Dale Earnhardt

In the years 1982 and 1983, Dale Earnhardt competed under Moore's banner, securing victory in three races and achieving an impressive 16 top-five finishes out of 60 total starts.

Dale Earnhardt's association with Bud Moore in NASCAR was a defining chapter in racing history. Earnhardt, a legend in his own right, showcased his exceptional skill and tenacity while driving for Moore.

Together, they etched remarkable victories on the track, capturing the essence of competitive spirit and teamwork.

#4 Joe Weatherly

Joe Weatherly drove for Bud Moore in NASCAR 1962 and 1963. He won a total of eight races driving for Bud Moore.

He won a total of 49 out of the 83 car races that he participated in as part of the modified division. During his career, Weatherly won two NASCAR Grand National Series championships in 1962 and 1963.

Their collaboration, marked by Weatherly's remarkable finesse and Moore's strategic acumen, resulted in notable victories and a display of unwavering determination.

The Joe Weatherly drive for Bud Moore epitomized the thrill of competition, camaraderie, and the pursuit of excellence, forever resonating in the hearts of motorsports enthusiasts.