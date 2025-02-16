$40M-worth Helio Castroneves makes feeling known on NASCAR’s expectations ahead of Daytona 500 debut

IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves will be making his NASCAR debut at the most prestigious race of the stock car racing season, the Daytona 500. The Brazilian spoke with reporters as he prepared to make his debut and made his feelings clear about the expectations from the race at the Daytona International Speedway.

A reporter questioned Castroneves about finally getting the opportunity to race at the Daytona 500, and how it is different for him to participate in it compared to watching the race. The IndyCar driver replied:

“When I used to work with Tim Penske, I had the opportunity to see the race, and I'm like, I wish I'd be there. But Fortune RP never let me, never allowed me to do it, which is okay, I understand it wasn't my time. And I'm so glad that this opportunity right now, it's just came through, because this is, this is huge, and probably the right time for me too. You know, I'm a more experienced driver as well as understand what I need to be.”

The 49-year-old was then questioned about the expectations from his NASCAR debut and whether the association sat with him to explain the rules, and/or give special instructions to him since it will be his first time in a Cup Series car. He highlighted how NASCAR just gave him a brief of the rules and asked him not to get caught in any trouble. He added:

“I mean, look, they want me to, I feel that everybody wants me to do well, right? Because, again, it's a big race. There's a lot of tension from everybody and I want to do well too. So I can't thank everyone enough for everyone with arms wide open to receive me, and I'll do everything I can to own that.”

Helio Castroneves is worth $40M (via Celebrity Net Worth) and will drive for Meyer Shank Racing in the upcoming IndyCar season and spent a major chunk of his career driving for Team Penske. The Brazilian holds the joint record for most wins at the Indy 500 with four, including a win at his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2001.

Helio Castroneves' build-up for the Daytona 500

Helio Castroneves took advantage of NASCAR's new rule i.e. Open Exemption Provisional where the Brazilian was awarded a spot on the Daytona 500 grid as he didn't have to qualify on speed. Being his first time in a stock car, Castroneves participated in the ARCA race at Daytona earlier this weekend, where he finished P5.

The 49-year-old was running P7 in the qualifying (Daytona Duel) before he was caught up in a tangle with other cars, sending him to the back of the grid. Castroneves will start the 2025 Daytona 500 in P41, which is dead last. The IndyCar driver will be taking over the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91.

With over two decades of IndyCar racing experience under his belt, Helio Castroneves will look to repeat his feat of winning the Indy 500 on his first try at the Daytona 500.

