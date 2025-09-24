41-YO Brad Keselowski makes his opinion clear on working under NASCAR legends Rick Hendrick, Roger Penske, and Jack Roush

Brad Keselowski has driven for a number of NASCAR's greatest car owners to ever grace a Cup Series garage. Now as a co-owner of RFK Racing, the driver of the #6 reflected on his time with his previous car owners while identifying their greatest strengths.

Ad

In a recent episode of Stacking Pennies, a podcast co-hosted by part-time Cup driver Corey LaJoie, the 2012 Cup Series champion was asked about the different owners he's driven for throughout his storied career. The 41-year-old made it known that his former owners Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske, and current owner Jack Roush, are all elite owners for different reasons.

The Michigan native said that while he tries to bring his own ideas to a race team, it's hard to not just absorb the knowledge and wisdom of his bosses. Here's what Brad Keselowski said about Hendrick, Penske, and Roush via Stacking Pennies:

Ad

Trending

"They all bring different strengths to the table. I try to bring a few my own things but there's enough to learn from those three to be successful in its own way. There's things I really loved about working with Roger Penske. He was super committed to having nice stuff, having long-term partnerships, and there's a lot of things that I was very privileged to be a part of there."

Ad

"Same thing with Rick Hendrick. Rick Hendrick was probably the best people I've ever seen in my life. Understood how to motivate people, how to push them to be their best, while still holding them accountable. Then, Jack Roush is, to me, the best person I've ever seen working within the lanes of accountability. Really, really good at immediate, effective accountability. So, all three of them are like, 'OK, there's something to be learned here.'"

Ad

Brad Keselowski drove part-time for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series in 2009. One year later, he moved to Team Penske where he'd remain for 12 seasons. Keselowski won 34 of his 36 career Cup races with the organization and captured the 2012 championship. In 2022, Keselowski joined forces with Roush to form RFK Racing, which is currently a three-car stable in the Cup Series.

Brad Keselowski seeking to end 2025 strong despite missing playoffs

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign hasn't been the greatest for Brad Keselowski. He missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and has posted an average finish of 19.4 through 30 races. Despite recording five top-five finishes, Keselowski has failed to find victory lane this season.

Brad Keselowski won his first race with RFK Racing in May 2024 at Darlington, snapping a three-year winless drought. However, with six races to go, Keselowski is on the verge of going winless in a season for the third time in the last four years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.