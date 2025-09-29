“42 is a dumba**”: Zane Smith’s wife McCall pulls no punches after Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR driver wrecks her husband at Kansas 

Zane Smith's wife, McCall, didn't hold back after her husband got flipped by John Hunter Nemechek in the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. She shared an Instagram story about her 'not so fun' experience with Smith's overtime wreck.

During Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400, Smith was running in P16 with two laps to go. In Turn 3, however, Nemechek made contact with his left-side quarter panel and shoved him up the outside walls.

Shockingly, Smith's No.38 Ford climbed the barrier and rode the wall for quite a long time. He ended up flipping over the Asphalt until he faced the right side up. Notably, the shunt left a gouge on the surface of Kansas Speedway.

McCall shared a clip of the incident and took a shot at the No.42 Legacy Motor Club driver, writing,

"And the not so fun parts of watching your husband race each week. Thank god he's okay."

"42 is a dumba**:)," she added.

Zane Smith's wife shares Instagram story condemning John Hunter Nemechek. Source: @Instagram/mccallkelli

Zane Smith ended up 31st on the running order, while Nemechek finished right behind at P32. The result marked his fifth DNF this season. Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry also got collected by the overtime wreck.

Chase Elliott, on the other hand, won the race after a thrilling final-lap duel to the finish line. Denny Hamlin came in second, while Christopher Bell rounded out the podium places.

"Just pissed me off": Zane Smith laments 'wild ride' at Kansas

Zane Smith was left to rue a 'violent' wreck in the 273-lap event at Kansas Speedway. The Front Row Motorsports driver had a rather poor start at 28th, but managed to run ninth by Stage 1. Although he faded to a mid-pack finish in the following stage, the 26-year-old was running among the top-10 with 13 laps to go.

Reflecting upon the same, Smith spoke to NBC Sports and said,

"It was a wild ride, no doubt. Before I knew it, I had a decent restart going and I just get wrecked by the 42. He just drives through me and then I was sliding on the wall. I was just mad at that point from how our day was going and this just pissed me off even more because that’s what really hurt was just flipping down the track."

"It was violent, no doubt, but we had such a fast Ford today. It’s just a bummer. Right before that caution came out we were gonna have a top 10 day," he added.

Zane Smith had finished third just two races prior at Bristol Motor Speedway. He'd begun with a 24th-place start, but chased down the field and even led five laps at the half-mile concrete. The result marks his only top-5 finish this year.

