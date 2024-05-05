42-yo Danica Patrick recounts strange encounter with 'na**d parade' at Burning Man festival

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently revealed her experience of a "nak*d parade" during the Burning Man festival.

A pioneering figure for women in motorsport, Danica Patrick has made her case as one of the greatest female drivers of all time. The former IndyCar race winner is the only female driver to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, and her 2013 Daytona 500 pole win remains one of the greatest achievements by a female driver in the history of the sport.

Ever since her retirement in 2018 however, Patrick has shifted towards being an analyst and a social media influencer. The 42-year-old is often found making appearances on numerous podcasts and racing events, sharing insights from her life experiences. One such incident for Patrick was the Burning Man festival last year.

Speaking to former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace in The Kenny Wallace Show, Danica Patrick delved into her firsthand encounter with the eccentricities of the Burning Man festival. Recounting her experience at the desert event in Nevada, Patrick painted a picture of the unconventional event that unfolded before her. She revealed:

"There's 80,000 people there, it's huge," she starts. "I get on my bike, I'm riding around the corner, getting into the thick of things, and here comes, right at me, a naked parade."

"It's 98 percent men. And … it was a lot of 'penises'. I was like, ‘wow, they’re all so different.' Mind-blowing. Definite variety."

Danica Patrick previously shared her Burning Man experience on Instagram

Patrick had previously shared snippets of her Burning Man experience on her Instagram account. In a post from September of last year, she wrote the caption:

"There is no better place than burning man to wear whatever you want. Everyone’s style is celebrated and part of the fun of the week. 🙌🏼"

"One of my favorite things to do at burning man is to check out all the art. Sometimes it’s fun to climb them too. 😜 There are hundreds of amazing pieces that make riding anywhere on the playa stunning. And then the lights at night… Wow. You have to see it to understand. 🩷💚🖤❤️🩵🩶🧡💙🤍💛💜"

Danica Patrick last competed in NASCAR in the 2018 Daytona 500 race before calling it a day. Her last professional race was the 2018 Indianapolis 500, where she finished 30th.