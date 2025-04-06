$45M Brad Keselowski admits to RFK’s ‘frustrating’ position as ‘in control’ execution remains out of reach

Brad Keselowski expressed his frustration about the No. 6 team not being able to execute races as well as they had wanted to. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is eight races in, and the RFK Racing driver sits 30th in the driver standings with no top-five or top-10 finishes so far.

There were a few mistakes but mostly, misfortune befell the former Cup Series champion according to him. In a recent interview (via Speedway Digest), Brad Keselowski, who has a net worth of $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), said:

"In the race we haven't been able to put together for a number of reasons some of it in our control, a lot of it not in our control, so it's been frustrating. But kind of have the feeling we're getting the bad luck out of the way early in the season, that's kind of the overwhelming sentiment and if we stay the course, it will come back to us."

Keselowski will return to Darlington Raceway as the defending champion at the track on Sunday, April 6. Last year, he won the crown jewel Southern 500 race at the track “Too Tough to Tame”, which also marked his first victory as a co-owner of RFK Racing.

Brad Keselowski has two wins at Darlington, besides five top fives and five top-10s in 22 previous attempts. His next race there is going to mark his seventh Cup Series start at Darlington for RFK Racing.

Safe to say that Keselowski will enter this coming Sunday’s race at Darlington as one of the top seeds. Fans can watch him in action on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Brad Keselowski reiterates Denny Hamlin’s ideas on Darlington’s throwback weekend

Brad Keselowski and JGR’s Denny Hamlin aren’t too excited about NASCAR’s throwback theme for Sunday’s race. In an interview at Darlington, Hamlin said:

“Truthfully, these guys are trying to find a reason to get a return on their investment. So, when you kind of change their logo or maybe change their colors and stuff, it doesn’t really line up with what they want. It’s just a sponsor-driven sport.”

On that note, this is what Keselowski said in his interview (quoted by Speedway Digest):

“We have global brands on our cars and they have global initiatives and things that are going on and they want to make sure they hit those, so with limited windows to do that it doesn't always work out.”

Denny Hamlin will pilot Carl Edwards’s Office Depot scheme in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington. The NASCAR Hall of Famer drove that livery to the victory lane ten times with the No. 99 car.

None of the RFK cars will run throwback schemes this Sunday but Brad Keselowski has stated that they might have to do it some time later.

“I think from a body of work on the throwback stuff we've done a lot and I'm really proud of what we've done. Maybe this year wasn't obviously our greatest for making that happen, but I suspect that will come back around in the years to come,” he added.

Brad Keselowski will enter Sunday’s race in tenth position, with his teammate Chris Buescher in 15 and newcomer Ryan Preece in 11. Fans can check out Keselowski’s scheme for Darlington right here.

