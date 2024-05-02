American driver Brad Keselowski shared a reminder of the beginning of the National Women's Health Awareness Month on May 1.

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) racing driver Keselowski posted a video snippet on RFK Racing's X (formerly Twitter) account, emphasizing the importance of women's health. With special mention of the women in his family — his wife Paige White and daughters Scarlett and Autumn — the $45 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) star said:

"I know just how important it is for women in our lives to stay healthy and up to date on their annual screenings. So for all the women out there, this is your reminder today to take your first step and schedule that appointment with your primary care health provider."

A look into RFK Racing's health campaign in partnership with their sponsor

At the start of the season in February, RFK Racing and Esperion Therapeutics announced their second straight season partnership and planned a promotional campaign with its two brands, NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, in four Cup Series races.

The pharmaceutical company's first race came at Richmond (March 31), where the #17 driver for RFK Racing, Chris Buescher, carried the sponsorship. Brad, also the co-owner of RFK Racing, will carry the company's two brands at the All-Star Race (May 19) and Pocono (July 14). The last of the four-race campaign will be carried by Buescher at Talladega (October 6).

The collaboration between RFK Racing and Esperion Therapeutics is aimed at reducing LDL-Cholesterol by promoting campaigns such as National Women’s Health Awareness Month, Men’s Health Awareness Month, American Heart Month, Stress Awareness Month, Cholesterol Education Month, World Heart Day, National Health Education Week, Family Health History Day and a Wellness Walk.

Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation to honor military veterans

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation announced the Tribute to Veterans program for a sixth consecutive year.

The program is set to honor the American military veterans in a paint scheme on the No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford of Brad Keselowski at Darlington Raceway on September 1.

Brad took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a message:

"The Tribute to Veterans program gives brands and family an opportunity to honor and recognize their heroes, including Veterans, active Military, military family members, and their caregiver. My cost is $100 per submission to be on the campaign, on my Racecon, with all the proceeds going to support the Check and Flag Foundation."

